21 country houses for sale from under £400,000, as seen in Country Life

Our weekly round-up of homes arriving on the market includes the archetypal thatched cottage in Devon,

A substantial, detached five bed house, set along the shores of Loch Awe in grounds extending to approximately 9 acres.

1936 built four bedroom detached home in 1/4 acre with three bath/shower rooms, three receptions and superb kitchen. EPC E.

In a popular Teign Estuary village, this cottage boasts exposed beams, inglenook fireplace with wood burner and terraced garden.

A spectacular country residence in a magical setting on Dartmoor with unrivalled accommodation, beautifully landscaped grounds and exceptional views.

A substantial and handsome former farmhouse set in a large garden with an impressive array of outbuildings extending to just over 7,500 sq ft.

Four bed family home in favoured woodland village near Exeter. Set in mature 0.4 acre gardens, extensive parking and triple garage.

A stunning 3000 sq.ft. detached home built under 2 years ago on an exclusive development of just 6 properties in popular village.

A four bed barn conversion in a quiet village, with separate living accommodation units and paddock. Set in approx. 1 acre of land.

A Grade II listed three bed character cottage set in a picturesque rural position with equestrian facilities and 5 acres of land.

A Grade II listed cottage enjoying character and period features, three bedrooms, two receptions and fitted kitchen/breakfast room.

Located in the popular village of Flamstead, this landmark property enjoys a wealth of characterful living accommodation.

Substantial five bed detached home in approx. 4.5 acres of paddocks and gardens, with four stables, tack room and double garage.

Brand new high specification four bedroom detached family property situated in a sought after location with stunning views.

Detached, stone-built three bed cottage with attached one bed annexe and garage, with beautiful views across open countryside.

Sitting in a magnificent elevated position, this outstanding family home provides spacious and very well-appointed accommodation.

Well-appointed five bed village house with home studios and private garden. Convenient commuter area. No chain.

A superbly appointed detached family house with a cart shed and studio over with extensive gardens of approx. 1 acre (STS).

Historic farmhouse with luxurious holiday lets.

Edwardian home in popular village location with three receptions, four double bedrooms and balcony. Corner plot, off-road parking.

Superb five bed country home with beautiful farmland views and spacious accommodation. Large gardens and double adjoining garage.

A beautifully presented four bedroom property with stabling, a barn and approx. 4.1 acres of gently sloping land.

