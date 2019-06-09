21 incredible properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our weekly round-up includes a magnificent small estate on Dartmoor, a delightful 17th century home in Norfolk and

A picturesquely-sited country house on Dartmoor set in stunning grounds supported by 3 holiday lets, farm buildings and a holding of surrounding land.

For sale with Jackson-Stops.

17th century Grade II listed country house in an idyllic setting close to Norwich. 4 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, hard tennis court, range of traditional farm buildings, formal gardens, fenced paddocks, orchard, extensive frontage to the River Tas.

For sale with Savills.

Dating back as far as the late 16th century, The Manor House is today a fabulous and most elegant Grade II listed country house with literary connections. Situated in one of the most desirable hamlets in Hertfordshire with splendid rural views. 6 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, swimming pool, detached barn cottage, Grade II listed Great Barn, triple open carport with attached storage barn and further attached barn.

For sale with Savills.

A special Grade II listed six bedroom country house with annexe potential, privately set in open parkland in the Charnwood Forest.

For sale with Alexanders via OnTheMarket.com.

Country house with well-proportioned accommodation. Scope for updating, attractive gardens, swimming pool and approx. 1 acre.

For sale with Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket.com.

A six bedroom property sitting in attractive gardens of approximately 1.4 acres with an outdoor heated swimming pool.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket.com.

Beautifully appointed double fronted Georgian style detached house, located in a highly sought-after area of Lower Shiplake.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket.com.

Luxury coastal three bed home on a 5 star resort with hot tub and countryside views. Ongoing income of approx. £22,000 p.a.

For sale with Chartsedge via OnTheMarket.com.

Fine period Grade C listed detached property in approximately 1.6 acres of walled gardens and woodland.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.com.

A character family house with five double bedrooms, four receptions, private garden, parking and a double garage.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com.

A beautifully presented Grade II listed four bedroom barn conversion located on the edge of the sought-after village of Wootton.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket.com.

Outstanding residential and arable farm set in the Cranborne Chase AONB. Attractive Grade II listed farmhouse with 7 bedrooms, 5 additional houses and cottages providing income, staff flat, modern and traditional farm buildings, 600 acres of commercial arable land divided into large fields, pasture, undulating topography and pockets of woodland with a challenging private shoot.

For sale with Savills.

Detached three bed character cottage, with a south facing patio and off-road parking. Ideal holiday let, family or retirement home.

For sale with JR Hopper via OnTheMarket.com.

One of Warwickshire’s finest village houses. Avonside is situated close to the Cotswolds and thought to date from the 19th Century.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket.com.

A modern five bedroom house with an indoor swimming pool, off-street parking and approximately 1.5 acres of landscaped gardens.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com.

Four bed Grade II listed barn conversion with original features, hidden away in a beautiful village location. Chain free.

For sale with Musker McIntyre via OnTheMarket.com.

A beautiful thatched cottage refurbished to create a practical family home with modern refinements and old-world charm.

For sale with Richard Saunders via OnTheMarket.com.

Beautifully presented family house in a glorious setting, with stunning gardens, extensive parking and garaging.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com.

A four bedroom period home with a two bedroom converted barn and outbuildings, set in half an acre within the beautiful Bride Valley.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.com.

This Grade II listed 16th Century period property is set in the most idyllic location with fantastic countryside views.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket.com.

An immaculately presented four bed house located on a private road, with well-kept gardens and a hot tub included in the sale.

For sale with The Wright Estate Agency via OnTheMarket.com.

A beautifully appointed detached barn conversion situated on the enviable Mersea Island, set on a 3.87 acre plot.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket.com.