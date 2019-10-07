21 truly beautiful homes for sale across the world, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up finds everything from chic apartments in Paris to irresistibly romantic castles and wilderness getways.

Two house estate; Large “Main House” (1 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath, living/dining/kitchen), and “Cottage” (3 bedroom, 2 bath, open kitchen/living/dining area). All on 5.2 acres of 1,000-ft waterfront with deep water dock and moorings.

Grand and elegant property extending to 13,900 sq ft of living space within the exclusive gated estate of Royal Westmoreland and located minutes from the beach. 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms; inclusive of a self-contained guest cottage, 50 ft pool, 24-hour resort security and sea views.

Mediterranean villa near Rome, fantastic sea and mountain views. Minutes to the beaches, large pool, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 420sq/m property in 3,000s/qm olive grove.

Impressive château created to welcome Louis XIV. It sits behind a superb semi-circular entrance with a chapel as its centrepiece. A delight for historians and heritage lovers.

Situated in the authentic village ski resort ofSt Martin de Belleville, this standalone 7 bed/ 7 bath ski chalet sits in a prime spot justmeters from the piste. Stunning alpine views.

Delightful 19thC château estate with extensiveequestrian facilities on 14Ha, situated onthe edge of the Bay of Mont Saint Michel, inSouthern Normandy.

Bourgeois apartment in Cimiez, Nice with147mÇ of living space and many original features- parquet floors, mouldings and fireplace.Balcony views of the sea and mountains.

19thC château with luxury B&B rooms, 8gîtes and a 14mx7m pool. An imposing estatein the Black Perigord area surrounded by9.2Ha near a UNESCO prehistoric site.

Spacious 5 bed / 3 bath former schoolhousein the centre of a small village with shopsetc. 30kms from sandy beaches and under anhour from Nantes and Rennes airports.

In the heart of Luberon, facing the villages ofGordes and Roussillon is a true provencalestate comprising 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms3 kitchens, 4 living rooms. pool and 2Ha.

Fantastic 3 bed villa with a superb swimming pool. It is nestled in 1.5Ha and located in asought-after coastal location on the edge ofthe village and surrounding vineyards.

Elegant 5 bed / 4 bath country house, withbeautiful French garden and 10Ha of fields,woods and streams. An hour from Bordeauxand 15 minutes to Golf des Vigiers.

Fabulous 19thC château offering stunninginteriors full of original features, an arrayof outbuildings and set in delightful privategrounds with a lake. A short walk to amenities

Lovely château designed by the architectJoseph Bigot and built in 1860. It is situated inthe Parc Naturel Régional d’Armorique andhas 1.8Ha of pasture and parkland.

Outstanding, 6 bed / 4 bath Provencal villaproperty with superb views of the Luberon. It benefits from a pretty pool, 2 further gîtesand its location near Saint Saturnin les Apt.

Handsome 10 bedroom country manor house with a one bedroom guest house,private chapel, swimming pool, stables and avariety of outbuildings, set in 2.9 hectares.

Architect-designed 4 bed / 3 bath contemporaryproperty set in exquisite grounds on theoutskirts of a lively village less than 30 minutesfrom the beaches of the Mediterranean.

An extremely rare opportunity to own aprivate island within the Golfe du Morbihan.This 4 bed property provides 160m2 of livingspace, plus a private pontoon and a beach.

Benefiting from spectacular views over the Rhône & Seyssel vineyards, this beautiful 6bedroom country home with pool, is just 45minutes drive from the Swiss border.

Rare, 86m², 4th floor apartment situated inthe heart of the most exquisite district of IleSaint Louis/Notre Dame. It benefits from acaretaker, lift access and magnificent views.

Located in its 4.2Ha of wooded parkland sits this magnificent 5 bed / 2 bath country manor, 5kms from Albi. It has a pool, various outbuildings and beautiful original features.

