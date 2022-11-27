22 beautiful homes for sale from £325k to £6.5m, as seen in Country Life

Our regular round-up includes a Gloucestershire home that's a delight inside and out.

Collaig Byre is a beautifully-presented home designed to capture the far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside.

For sale with Dawsons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A timber-framed Grade II listed property of Elizabethan origins with a substantial Victorian addition and delightful gardens.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning four-bedroom Grade ll listed cottage dating back to circa 1790, set in a spacious secluded rear garden with two sheds.

For sale with Cauldwell via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A five-bedroom Edwardian detached property, positioned on a quarter of an acre. Catchment for Cardiff High and Lakeside Primary.

For sale with Kelvin Francis via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

On the outskirts of the city in Musselburgh, an eight-bedroom home with a touch of continental dash about the design.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful Victorian country home with an annexe, basement wine cellar and quintessential English orchard within 6.68 acres.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed Georgian house enjoying an abundance of natural light and well-proportioned accommodation.

Inside, the house is beautifully presented with the original features sitting well with the more modern touches.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A wonderful mid-19th century home with a symmetrical facade, typical of the period, featuring sash windows and carved timber porch.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning Grade II listed cottage with four bedrooms, four reception rooms and double garage, with a room above, in a third of an acre.

For sale with Ashtons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A superbly restored Grade II listed property dating back to the 17th century with many fine features of the period retained.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial seven-bedroom detached house with private rear garden with swimming pool and adjoining equestrian facilities.

For sale with Peter Buswell via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial and stylish five double bedroom family home with over 6,000 sqft of accommodation, sitting in 4.4 acres.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Greenhill Gate is a glorious updated and extended Georgian house with an adjacent stone barn, set in a superb village near Helmsley.

Plenty of space and a truly delightful garden are part of the appeal.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant Grade II listed five-bedroom village property with cellar, 150 foot garden, garage workshop and artist’s studio.

For sale with Webbers via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This handsome Grade II listed Tudor house stands centrally in a quarter acre plot with south facing rear garden. No onward chain.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A peaceful Victorian house set in 5.5 acres between Guildford and Godalming.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive five-bedroom detached family home with breathtaking view across the valley, large gardens and large driveway.

For sale with Simon Blyth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A mid-16th century house with more than 7,000 sq ft of space in a village not far from Warminster.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A completely refurbished Grade II listed period cottage with vaulted wine cellar and rear courtyard, set in a sought-after village.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful two-bedroom barn conversion with private and communal gardens situated minutes from a bustling market town.

For sale with Webbers via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spacious, single-storey barn conversion on a large, level plot with superb views, sizeable stone outbuilding and home office.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A seven-bedroom farmhouse with walled front garden and approximately 2 acres of land, perfect for a multi-generational family.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.