22 beautiful houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our latest look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life includes thatched cottages and an Arts and Crafts house in an elevated, peaceful setting.

An award-winning oast house conversion with a flexible layout of substantial proportions. Set in lush gardens with a tennis court.

An exclusive private residence situated in approx. 1.2 acres, set back from the road with private gates and a sweeping driveway.

Cedar Court is a stunning Queen Anne house close to the Suffolk Heritage Coast, set in beautifully-maintained gardens and grounds.

A ten-bedroom home with great potential for extra income with a luxury self-contained and separate holiday let.

A superb five/six-bed Victorian home with potential for an annexe. Set in large gardens with garaging and walking distance to town.

An opportunity to purchase a marvellous four-bedroom home, set in approx. 16 acres with equestrian facilities and great potential.

An attractive three-bedroom Grade II listed extended thatched cottage, offering a wealth of character and set in over 1 acre.

A beautiful Category ‘A’ listed fifteen-bedroom mansion house set in the heart of the private estate’s grounds and woodland.

A stunningly renovated three/four-bed Grade II listed cottage, set in an idyllic village famous for the Le Manoir restaurant.

A spacious five-bedroom detached house with many characterful features. Situated in the popular Yorkshire Dales National Park.

A six-bedroom Arts and Crafts house in an elevated, peaceful setting with coastal and countryside views.

Converted barn in a semi-rural location, featuring carefully landscaped gardens, exposed beams and a recently replaced shower room.

A beautiful four-bedroom detached period home in the remarkable location of Corn Mill Bottom, where rural walks are in abundance.

A seven-bedroom Grade II* listed former farmhouse with beautiful period features, set in gardens of approx. 1 acre.

This Harold Falkner designed home offers modern, open-plan living and is located in a sought after private lane in South Farnham.

An impressive modernised and extended six-bedroom home, set in approx 0.7 acres with a heated pool and stunning countryside views.

A beautiful four-bedroom house with landscaped gardens. The property is a one-of-a-kind build of traditional design.

A magnificent three-bedroom tower house in a gorgeous rural setting overlooking Bamburgh.

Oxshott Manor is a grand five-bedroom family home, tucked away down a private gated driveway close to Oxshott village High Street.

A substantial and spacious stone-built property, situated in an elevated position and enjoying superb open countryside views.

This detached chalet-style house has traditional cottage character; featuring five bedrooms, a detached garage and private gardens.

A spacious four-bedroom house set in 0.64 acres in a beautiful sylvan setting near Haldon Forest yet within easy reach of Exeter.

