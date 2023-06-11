22 delightful country houses for sale, from under £300k to over £15m, as seen in Country Life

Our regular round-up of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life genuinely caters to everyone looking for a characterful home.

An impressive Grade II Listed Manor house in a wonderful position conveniently located near to Newbury and surrounded by attractive countryside.

This stunning house, which is set in over 32 acres of gardens, lawns, and paddocks, is perfectly positioned near well-connected Newbury.

Stowe Castle is a unique Grade II Listed house with an excellent range of secondary accommodation, set in attractive gardens and grounds.

A historic Grade II listed house believed to date back to the 17th century with ashlar stone porch, oak framed windows and elegant fireplaces, set in mature gardens enjoying wonderful views.

A charming characterful cottage situated within the heart of the popular Cumbrian village of Castle Carrock, close to the market town of Brampton.

Historic Grade II listed farmhouse with a wealth of character, outbuildings and orchard set in 2.16 acres (0.86 ha) in a charming East Devon hamlet.

Lot 1: A charming, former rectory with converted coach house, outbuildings and 20.25 acres set on the edge of Exmoor. A further 17.24 acres available by separate negotiation

Built in 1830 and an elegant example of a former rectory of the late Georgian period, Heddon Hall is set amidst delightful grounds in a beautiful setting in the Exmoor National Park. The property has been the much-loved home for three generations of the same family and architecturally is little changed since it was built.

A 16th century country house in a magical, private setting with sweeping coastal views, guest cottage and 33 acres. Additional land available by separate negotiation.

On the market for the first time since 1736, The Manor House is a magnificent Grade I listed manor house with ancillary accommodation, majestic gardens and a separate farm. Available as a whole or in three lots.

The Manor House is a magical Grade I listed house, with an abundance of period features. The entrance porch leads through to the screens passage, with a door through to the Great Hall, perhaps the most impressive room in the house.

Woodcote Manor Estate is a remarkable country estate steeped in local history and bound by ancient, landscaped parkland.

Down End is a substantial and well proportioned family house, in need of modernisation, set in the popular Test Valley village of Chilbolton

Originally built in 1907, Down End is an attractive and substantial house that has been in the same family ownership for well over 40 years. It is constructed of red brick under a tile roof, and has well-proportioned accommodation arranged over three floors.

There is a wealth of period features throughout the property including panelling in the hall and the stairs and decorative fireplaces.

A superb four-bedroom character home forming part of a Victorian mansion, in grounds of 0.4 acres and close to the Ashridge Estate.

Ballarioghyn is a fabulous modern interpretation of a Georgian style mansion house built in 1982 enjoying spectacular distant southerly sea views.

The property offers tremendous privacy and a sense of comfort and grandeur. Set in stunning landscaped parkland gardens and sheltered paddocks, extending to approximately 19 acres in all. The property includes a two bedroom guest cottage and large indoor equestrian centre, a games/leisure wing, tennis court and stables

A detached farmhouse blending original character, contemporary styling and superb accommodation with amenity land circa 3.65 acres.

Garden Cottage is a beautifully presented four-bedroom period house with rear views over farmland, set in 0.21 acres on the edge of the village.

West End Cottage is a beautiful detached Dales cottage with amazing views over the Dales, in the popular village of Carlton.

A well-presented period farmhouse with attractive and extensive courtyard with a range of outbuildings, in grounds of just over two acres.

A pretty farmhouse with four bedrooms and three acres, set in idyllic rolling pastoral countryside, just two miles from Hexham.

Wincote is a charming five-bedroom home set in 4.27 acres (1.73ha) with garages, stables and a barn, located on the edge of Hadnall.

A quintessentially English “Chocolate Box” three-bedroom thatched cottage, set in beautiful gardens with stream boundary, garage and parking.

Charming Grade II listed five-bedroom cottage offering flexible living with a magical garden in conservation area, garage and parking.

A well-presented two/three-bedroom character cottage with parking, views and a good size garden, located in the heart of the village.

Thursle Hall is a distinguished country house of the Victorian period with splendid reception rooms and a wonderful unspoilt outlook with distant views.

This magnificent Victorian country house was built in around 1884, possibly for a wealthy Dutch family owing to a number of characteristics, which include the belfry and stained glass windows, some of which are believed to date back to 1665. The house itself, which is not listed, enjoys outstanding rural views across the Polecat Valley to the hills of The South Downs.

