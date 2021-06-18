An equestrian dream house for sale with beamed ceilings, and its own indoor riding school

Towns Green Farm in Cheshire offers some 5,000sq ft of space as well as more than 61 acres of fields and woodlands.

A peaceful and secluded country retreat, Towns Green Farm, at Wettenhall, sits to the north of the A55, five miles or so from Bunbury and 4½ miles east of Tarporley, in Cheshire.

Strutt & Parker in Chester quote a guide price of £2.25m for the classic Victorian house, which comes with more than 35,000sq ft of traditional Cheshire brick barns and outbuildings.

The impressive main farmhouse offers more than 5,000sq ft of living accommodation, all surrounded by more than 61 acres of fields and woodland.

The interiors cater for easy family living on three floors, with three reception rooms, an office and a large, triple-aspect, kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.

Above, there is a large principal bedroom suite, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor; and two/three further bedrooms and a modern shower room on the second floor.

Outside, the outbuildings include an equestrian yard with extensive stabling, numerous modern barns — one is used as an indoor riding school — and livestock buildings set well away from the house.

The land is split into well-fenced paddocks, with graduated areas for mares and foals, an outdoor school, lunge pen and a track for riding out within the farm boundary.

Towns Green Farm is for sale at £2.25 million via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Wettenhall: What you need to know

Location: Wettenhall is 15 minutes’ drive from Nantwich and 20 from the train links at Crewe, with Chester 40 minutes away Atmosphere: Set in peaceful countryside, Wettenhall has a pub and church. The nearby Georgian village of Tarporley has a wider range of facilities, including a community centre, tennis courts, shops, pubs, cafés, restaurants, dentist and GP surgeries, and three churches Things to do : The area offers plenty of lovely walks. Beeston Castle and Woodland Park is well worth a visit and Nantwich has lots of shopping and entertainment options. For parents, Go Ape Delamere and the BeWILDerwood adventure playground are also within easy reach Schools : In the state sector, the area has Calveley Primary Academy, Hebden Green Community School, Oaklands School and Tarporley High school and Sixth Form College, with the three secondary schools all rated outstanding by Ofsted. Local independent schools include The Grange, Abbey Gate, Ellesmere College, and The King’s and Queen’s Schools in Chester.



See more properties for sale in the area