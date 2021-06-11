An elegant property in the heart of Somerset, with ballroom, cinema, paddocks and its own cider orchard

If there were ever a property geared towards sporting activities and entertaining, Haygrass House is it.

Brian Bishop of Jackson-Stops in Taunton and Ed Clarkson of Knight Frank’s Exeter office are joint agents in the sale, at a guide price of £2.95m, of elegant, Grade II-listed Haygrass House, which stands in 28 acres of gardens, grounds, cider orchards and paddocks with views to the Blackdown Hills, two miles from Taunton town centre.

Built in about 1800 as a family holiday home by a French merchant, today, the classic, 10,850sq ft, Georgian country house comes with every amenity a sporting family could wish for, including an all-weather tennis court, a swimming pool, an American-style barn with five loose boxes, five further traditional stables, a horse-walker and an all-weather school.

The main house is guaranteed to meet the most exacting family’s expectations in terms of entertaining space, with its three grand reception rooms, family room, cinema and 40ft-long ballroom.

The grand proportions are echoed on the first floor, especially in the principal bedroom suite, which overlooks the gardens. There are two further bedrooms at the front of the house and six more bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms at the rear.

Further accommodation is provided in the two-bedroom lodge and the stable flat.

Haygrass House is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops and Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.95 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Taunton: What you need to know

Location: Taunton in a town in Somerset which has fantastic rail access to London from its railway station and quick links to the M5 to connect to Devon, Cornwall and the M4.

Atmosphere: Taunton is a thriving town with its own football club, the Taunton heritage trail and Tacchi- Morris Arts Centre.

Things to do: Taunton offers a lot — with its own theatre, one of the longest established cider companies in the UK, plus numerous restaurants and cosy pubs to escape to after long countryside rambles.

Schools: Taunton is known for its excellent schools, including Taunton School, Wellington School, King’s College, Queen’s College and King’s Hall Prep.

