Eight stupendous country homes for sale from £975k to £9.5m, as seen in Country Life

A majestic country house with a 'flying staircase' is among the wonders this week.

A fabulous Grade II listed Cotswold stone farmhouse with additional accommodation.

The gardens are a complete dream, and the house is in a wonderful position just outside the historic town of Painswick.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An idyllic, Grade II-listed mill house with land in a discreet location close to the heart of the popular village of Lympstone.

There are five bedrooms and plenty of potential to do more, with planning permission in place and an original wheelhouse that could be modernised.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Views across the Blenheim Estate are part of the charm at this eight-bedroom country house that is recently-built but full of character.

The house really is magnificent, and set up for luxurious living: grand, sweeping staircases, hotel-style bathrooms, an indoor pool and wonderful gardens are on offer, and there is even staff accommodation.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A four-bedroom, converted chapel that comes with 20 stables and dozens of paddocks, as well as a manege and cross country facilities — pretty much the perfect equestrian property, in other words.

There is potential for more as well, with planning permission for two further dwellings to be built on the 14.5 acre site.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Brickbarns Farm offers wonderful proportions over three floors, high ceilings and exposed beams.

The grounds wrap around the house and at the rear of it is a beautiful wisteria and paved terrace offering the perfect spot for al fresco dining whilst taking in views of the Malvern Hills. The large rear lawed garden has an enclosed wildlife pond and throughout are mature trees and shrubs.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fantastically rare opportunity to buy up over 1,000 acres of rolling land in Hampshire, not far from Winchester.

A beautifully-converted agricultural barn provides accommodation, but this is one time that the property is all about the land rather than what’s currently on it.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

As good a conversion as we’ve seen this year, this imposing detached character property was once an historic old school, and retains much of the charm and character.

Inside it’s been laid out and fitted with great sympathy, and the whole thing is set in large, lawned gardens in a quiet, convenient location.

Recommended videos for you

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Arthington Hall is a truly exquisite mansion, a Grade II-listed house dating back to the 15th century.

It’s been completely renovated to a wonderful standard — and its most famous feature, the ‘flying staircase’, has never looked better.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.