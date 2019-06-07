Beautiful country houses often come with price tags which put them out of reach for many – but delightful character properties can be found that are well within reach for most buyers, as these places demonstrate.

What a find this handsome home is: a beautiful and traditional Scottish home surrounded by fields, and with views of the Highlands.

Inside it’s full of lovely touches, with wood-panelled bay windows, and high ceilings. Best of all, this is no isolated farmhouse miles from civilisation — it’s just a mile and a half from the M90, giving easy access to Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

West Winds is a fine, stone-built house with six bedrooms, glorious gardens and an enviable location in the village of Buckden, within the National Park.

The house currently operates as a tea room as well as a family home, so a little updating would be best to return it to use purely as a home.

Equally, this would make a terrific lifestyle business for a couple of family looking to escape the rat race.

No, not the whole building at this price, but you do get the best bit: the five-bedroom penthouse flat within this grand Georgian manor house set in 11 acres of rolling grounds in Cowley, just a few miles north of Exeter.

The rooms are grandly proportioned and the views across the Exe Valley are spectacular.

As well as the lawns, the communal grounds and facilities also include an indoor pool, gym and tennis courts.

If you thought the dream of a thatched cottage in Kent was only for the wealth, think again: this joyously pretty three-bedroom home in Lydd, not far from Ashford, shows otherwise.

It’s just as traditional and pretty inside as you’d hope, with beamed ceilings and an inglenook fireplace among the features. On top of that many of the Kent coast’s most beautiful spots – including the Dungeness nature reserve and Camber Sands – are close by, while the trains from Ashford International will whisk you into central London in around an hour.

There’s an astonishing amount of period character in this extremely pretty cottage, surrounded by a wraparound garden in a village not far from Barry.

A stone fireplace and door surrounds give an almost gothic feel to the place in parts, and it’s lovely to see those original details being preserved – the pretty stone wall in the bathroom being a case in point.

A few miles north of the wonderful town of Rye you’ll find the village of Wittersham, and in that village sits this four-bedroom home that is bursting with potential.

It certainly needs some TLC and there are structural issues to address as well, but for a brave buyer there will be all manner of things to love about this family home, from its fine proportions and its location on the prettily-named Swan Street.

