A 13th-century home with boldly exotic 21st century interiors that you’ll either love… or not

Historic exteriors meet incredibly versatile accommodation at Lordship Cottage, in the village of Swaffham Bulbeck.

Originally built in the 13th century, Lordship Cottage — on the market via Cheffins for £1.6 million — was once a church, then a schoolhouse.

At one point it even had a moat. Today, it doesn’t. But what it does have is delightful architecture, a beautiful location and — there’s no point shying away from it — some of the most unusual and exotic country house interiors we’ve seen in a very long time.

You see what we mean?

Whether or not the place has been done out in your taste, what is beyond argument is that this is a truly immaculate four-bedroom family home which has been extensively refurbished and modernised by its current owners.

And while modern flourishes abound (and will, naturally, catch the eye first) if you look closer you’ll see that great care has actually been taken with the many period features throughout. Original doors, fireplaces, beams and exposed brickwork have been lovingly incorporated.

A highlight of the recent works is the vast vaulted sitting room, which features floor-to-ceiling windows on one end to maximise the natural light flowing through the property.

Another highlight would be the state-of-the-art kitchen to the rear, which comes with two dishwashers, Gaggenau appliances and 12ft-long island.

Upstairs retains a traditional approach, with open fireplaces in several bedrooms, overhead beams and a charming family bathroom with a copper roll-stop bath under an ornate window bay… and yet, a yard or two away, is a decidedly 21st century shower copper-chrome showerhead protruding from the ceiling of what you realise is not just a bathroom but a wet room.

The property, which looks traditional and unassuming from the outside, also sits in about half an acre of gardens and grounds that include spacious lawns, an outdoor kitchen, and an annexe/games room and home office.

Recommended videos for you

Swaffham Bulbeck is a small village in east Cambridgeshire, about six miles from the historic university city of Cambridge and seven miles from the horseracing town of Newmarket. The village has a range of good amenities, with a primary school, village store, pub/restaurants and a pretty village green.

Lordship Cottage is currently on the market via Cheffins for £1.6 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.