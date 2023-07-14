A 13th-century castle for sale, with cottages, barns and a Georgian manor house included in the deal

Rolling Welsh countryside, picturesque gardens, a seemingly endless supply of cottages, barns and accommodation, plus a 13th century castle — all set within just under 13 acres of riverside grounds — forms the sale of Bronylls Castle.

They say an Englishman’s home is his castle, but prospective buyers of Bronllys Castle in Bronllys, near Brecon, can go one further.

The property, as well as containing a main house (currently set up as two apartments), a two-bedroom cottage, a two-bedroom coach house and a two-bedroom converted barn, also comes with an ancient motte-and-bailey castle.

All of which is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.7 million.

The gardens and grounds extend to some 13 acres and the Georgian main house is listed Grade II* and currently configured as two separate apartments.

The castle itself is located strategically (should you wish to repel any unwanted visitors), near the crossing of the Llynfi River, and is a Cadw scheduled ancient monument, being considered one of the best preserved 13th-century stone towers typical of the Welsh Marches.

The land and houses provide ample living space, as well as significant potential for holiday-let revenue, and the home is at the foothills of the brooding Brecon Beacons, only seven miles down the road from the famous market town of Hay-on-Wye.

Bronylls is situated in the county of Breconshire which is home to a number of popular towns and villages. Local annual events include the Hay Literary Festival and Brecon Jazz Festival.

The Brecon Beacons National Park is also on your doorstep here, home to diverse, wild landscapes that draw in over 4 million visitors each year.

Bronylls Castle is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.7 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.