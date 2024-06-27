A country house, a medieval ruin and 814 of acres of Hampshire countryside up for sale in an idyllic, rural £15 million estate

The Manor Farm estate near Rockbourne also comes with a medieval monastic ruin in its grounds, and is situated within the Cranborne Chase National Landscape.

In Hampshire, Louisa Batterbury of Savills National Farms & Estates is handling the sale — for the first time in 60 years — of the exquisite, 814½-acre Manor Farm estate in the village of Rockbourne, four miles from Fordingbridge, within the Cranborne Chase National Landscape.

She seeks ‘offers in excess of £15m’ for the estate as a whole. Alternatively, a guide price of £8.55m is quoted for the Grade I-listed The Manor House, described by Historic England as ‘a small 14th-century house with alterations, and a late- 17th-century range altered in the 19th/20th century’, with 492½ acres of land.

A guide of £4m is quoted for a former dairy yard with 320 acres of farmland, £1m for Court Orchard House set in three-fifths of an acre, with two pairs of farm cottages priced at £750,000 and £700,000 respectively.

Originally a royal manor, the estate boasts a rich ecclesiastical history having been owned by the priory of Breamore from the 13th century until the Dissolution. The Manor House stands on high ground next to St Andrew’s Church in the centre of the village of Rockbourne, an ancient, picturesque, conservation-area parish.

Set in charming gardens that include a medieval monastic ruin designated a Scheduled Ancient Monument, the house offers just under 7,000sq ft of beautifully maintained family living space, including three main reception rooms, seven bedrooms and a large kitchen/ dining room (the former great hall) in the oldest part of the house at the rear.

To the north of the house stands a remarkable collection of traditional farm buildings arranged around an impressive courtyard. These include a Grade I-listed tithe barn, a Grade II-listed cart-shed, two Grade II-listed granaries and stables — all meticulously preserved in their original state, a rarity in this part of Hampshire.

The Manor House is for sale with Savills for offers in excess of £15 million. For more information and pictures, please click here