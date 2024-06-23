19 grand country homes for sale, from under £300k to over £10 million, as seen in Country Life

A magnificent thatched house in Devon, a breathtaking estate and a delightful Derbyshire cottage make it in to our round-up.

A sprawling medieval property with a history going back to the 15th century has come up for sale in a village near Polegate — and it’s truly something else.

The history here isn’t merely medieval, incidentally: Horselunges Manor (what a name!) was recently the home of the manager of Led Zeppelin. If these walls could talk…

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Breathtakingly idyllic, this 400-year-old farmhouse with adjoining watermill comes with ten acres of land, a huge barn and an orchard.

Be warned: it needs everything doing. That said, you will at least have a relatively free hand in the main farmhouse: unlike the watermill, it is not listed.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Fortwilliam Estate, around 35 miles from Cork, is one of the finest estates in Ireland — and it’s seeking a new owner.

The ten-bedroom, 12,000sq ft country house at the heart of things is just the start at this 390-acre property.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the village of Kingswood, just inside the M25, this is a country house that combines Edwardian charm, delightful gardens and swish interiors.

It’s also highly commutable:motorway access is straightforward, and the nearby station has trains to London which take less than 45 minutes.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II-listed house, bordering the River Loddon, that is beautifully presented rooms and comes with eight acres of formal gardens and grounds.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

On the south-eastern edge of the Surrey Hills AONB, not far from Leith Hill and Dorking, you’ll find this magnificent Victorian house — at this price in this area you don’t get the whole property, but you do get one wing to yourself.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic Sussex flint-knapped house which, incredibly unusually, is a new-build. It’s in Felpham, just moments from the sea, a little along the coast from Bognor Regis.

For sale with May’s. See more pictures and details for this property.

A wonderfully pretty setting and bags of character charm in this impressive medieval hall house, which has a separate annexe and a purpose-built car barn.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Stately home living without stately home bills in this three-bedroom apartment with a Grade I-listed mansion house with 35 acres of communal grounds. Even the name, Northwick Park, screams ‘Jane Austen’.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

Delightfully clad in wisteria, this imposing Grade II-listed home has been lovingly renovated and extended while retaining its character.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

A former vineyard with a garden that looks like a Constable painting, this three-bedroom cottage has a stable block and over five acres of grounds.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Exquisitely thatched and stylishly renovated, this classic Devon longhouse has four bedrooms, rural views and beautiful gardens in an idyllic location.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

Currently used as a holiday let, this grand category C-listed manse is set in wild country, just a few hundred steps from the side of a loch. Truly splendid isolation.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the heart of the village of Canford Magna is this attractive home that’s bigger than it seems, with four double bedrooms, two reception rooms, garage and parking.

For sale with Goadsby. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive and handsome three double bedroom detached country house on a generous plot.

For sale with gth. See more pictures and details for this property.

Set in a small hamlet on Jersey’s northern coast, this is an attractive, three-bedroom granite barn conversion.

For sale with Christie’s Hunt Estates. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fine old stone-built Yorkshire schoolhouse, the sort of place where you could imagine a young Brontë learning to read and write, that’s now a family home.

For sale with Robin Jessop. See more pictures and details for this property.

Amazing value in this barn conversion with two reception rooms, three double bedrooms and an enclosed garden.

For sale with Webbers. See more pictures and details for this property.

A quaint and utterly charming three-bedroom semi-detached cottage full of character, located in the heart of a picturesque village between Burton-on-Trent and the Peak District.

For sale with Bennet Samways. See more pictures and details for this property.