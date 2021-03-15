A 16th century farmhouse overlooking beautiful countryside in Buckinghamshire

Dorcas Farm combines elegant interiors with an idyllic setting only 15 minutes from Milton Keynes.

Dorcas Farm stands in peaceful countryside at the end of a private lane off the village of Stoke Hammond, in Buckinghamshire. On the market with Michael Graham at an asking price of £2.25 million, this former farmhouse partly dates from the 16th century with later additions, although there has been a house on the site at least since the days of the Domesday Book.

The interiors are full of period charm, with details from each of the house’s different eras. So the farmhouse kitchen and dining room, left of the entrance hall, have exposed beams, inglenook fireplaces and lower ceilings.

From the dining room, a few steps lead to the family room, built in what once was the 18th century dairy, with its nine-inch thick walls.

The formal reception areas are in the grander, Edwardian portion of the house. Exquisitely decorated with fine fireplaces, decorative coving and ornate ceiling roses, the entrance hall and 27ft drawing room flow into one another, providing excellent entertaining space, and are linked to the bright orangery, which opens onto the patio.

Upstairs are four bedrooms: the magnificent master bedroom, which enjoys far-reaching views across the surrounding countryside, a delightful guest bedroom, which has a vaulted ceiling and an en-suite with a timbered alcove, and two more bedrooms.

Additional accommodation is available in a self-contained annexe with one bedroom.

Outside are a wide range of outbuildings spanning a little less than 5,800sq ft that could lend themselves to a multitude of uses, from installing a cinema room to creating additional accommodation, subject to the appropriate consents. There also are two separate stable blocks, for a total of nine stables, and a manège in need of refurbishment.

The land stretches to 10 acres of gardens and paddocks, with a small pond.

Dorcas farm is for sale at £2.25 million via Michael Graham — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Stoke Hammond: What you need to know

Location: The village is ten minutes’ drive from Leighton Buzzard and Bletchley, and 15 from Milton Keynes

The village is ten minutes’ drive from Leighton Buzzard and Bletchley, and 15 from Milton Keynes Atmosphere : Mentioned in the Domesday Book (population: 12), Stoke is a village with a long history: the local Church originally dated from Saxon times, although it acquired its current configuration in 1350 (in the 1920s, it managed to survive a catastrophic storm). Alongside the church, the village today has a shop, pub, community centyre, sports hall and play area, as well as a vibrant community. Stoke also is one of the UK’s only 41 Thankful Villages, which lost no resident in the First World War.

: Mentioned in the Domesday Book (population: 12), Stoke is a village with a long history: the local Church originally dated from Saxon times, although it acquired its current configuration in 1350 (in the 1920s, it managed to survive a catastrophic storm). Alongside the church, the village today has a shop, pub, community centyre, sports hall and play area, as well as a vibrant community. Stoke also is one of the UK’s only 41 Thankful Villages, which lost no resident in the First World War. Things to do : This is golf land, with the Three Locks Golf Club a few miles away and the majestic Woburn Golf Club a little further afield.

: This is golf land, with the Three Locks Golf Club a few miles away and the majestic Woburn Golf Club a little further afield. Schools: Aylesbury’s two grammar schools are within easy reach.

Find more properties in the area.