A 16th-century home in Surrey with a Provence-style garden that’s ‘the perfect example of contemporary living with period charm’

A recent total renovation has produced some really quite inspiring results in this 16th century home.

We often come across properties that fuse contemporary style with period features — however, we’ve not come across any that do it as well, or as effortlessly as Leigh Hill Farm, which has recently undergone a complete renovation and is now on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.25 million.

The most striking and prominent feature is the newly added glass ‘sunroom’ — so seamlessly designed and in keeping with the original brick and timber facade that you could almost miss it.

A challenge not to be overlooked, as any listed homeowner will tell you how rigorous and laborious obtaining planning can be.

From the inside, the sunroom looks out over the west facing garden, comprised of lawn, trees and flower beds — which has an element of Provence about it (thanks to the Lavender which decorates the path borders).

The stone floor and huge glass panels help to create a space which is somewhere in-between indoor and outdoor living.

Also helping to transport you to the south of France is an outdoor swimming pool (plus boiling and changing room) and a terrace for balmy al-fresco dining, plus a wonderfully rustic timber seating area.

Inside, the kitchen/breakfast room is finished to the highest quality, as you would expect from a recent refurbishment, and is separated via a glass staircase that leads from a downstairs entrance door to the upstairs living space.

Juxtaposing with such a modern space is the living room, complete with exposed beams and a large inglenook fireplace. Also completing the downstairs space is a family room, a current music room — which offers really adaptable living space, and a bathroom.

The master suite, with dressing room and bathroom can be found on the first floor, with views over the rear garden. Also on this floor are two further bedrooms, shower room and family bathroom.

The remaining bedroom is located on the second floor, but again, this could easily be adapted into a playroom/den/library.

Leigh Hill Farm is the perfect example of contemporary living with period charm done well.

Leigh Hill Farm is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.25 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Cobham: What you need to know

Location: Cobham is a large village in Surrey, 17 miles south west of London, located on the River Mole. There is a train station within the village — Cobham & Stoke d’Abernon which offers direct services to London Waterloo.

Atmosphere: With riverside charm, rural familiarity and within easy reach of London, Cobham is one of the most popular places to live in Surrey. It’s bustling high street has a number of high-end restaurant chains and shops, including The Ivy Cobham and The Coppa Club, plus a number of independent boutiques.

Things to do: Once you’ve explored the village and surrounding parks, head to Painshill — an 18th century landscaped garden, and The Cobham Mill, near the banks of the River Mole.

Schools: The area is inundated with fantastic school choices, from St Andrews C of E Primary School, ACS Cobham International School, Notre Dame School, Parkside School and Reed’s School.

