A 1920s house with sea views in Devon that was built as an homage to a property in South Africa

Sea views, a hop skip and a jump from the local beach plus buckets of flexible accommodation space makes this unique property in Budleigh Salterton a pretty enticing prospect

The Dutch House has grown considerably over the years as it kept up with the previous owners’ expanding family. Built in the 1920’s by a then-retired colonel, the house was built to reflect a home he once occupied in South Africa — but with plenty of Devon charm thrown in.

Today, the unique 4,000 sq ft home is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £2 million, and sits in a pretty enviable location overlooking the sea near Budleigh Salterton.

Originally called ‘Torwood’, the house featured in an edition of The Architects Journal on November 9th, 1927 and finds itself, almost 94 years later, featured with us for it’s striking facade made up of a soft blend of curves, decorative shutters and juxtaposing roof tiles.

The Dutch House was last on the market in 1999, and since then, the owners have carried out extensive work in both 2001 and 2011 to create the five bedroom, four reception roomed home that it is today.

The downstairs space centres around the kitchen/breakfast room which has large French doors that open onto the south facing garden. Elsewhere is a dining room, a study/office, living room with gas fire and snug with a wood burning stove.

The first floor can be accessed via stairs or a lift —making the home accessible for any generation — and is where the bedrooms can be found (three of which are ensuite); including the principal bedroom, which has an en suite and a curved bay window overlooking the gardens.

There is also the option to create a self-contained bedroom and bathroom, with one of the bedrooms located on the ground floor that has a shower room and its own private access.

Perfect for guests, teenagers, or somewhere to spill into when you return from the beach.

The Dutch House is a wonderfully accessible family home in a charming Devon seaside town with enough style and charm to suit any needs.

The Dutch House is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Budleigh Salterton: What you need to know

Location: Budleigh Salterton is a small town located on the Jurassic east coast of Devon. Exeter is 15 miles away, where rail services run from Exeter St Davids to Penzance and London Paddington.

Atmosphere: The area is part of the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is a popular destination for visitors who enjoy its two mile stretch of pebble beach, clear swimming water, independent shops and relaxed, coastal charm.

Things to do: The beach is home to three cafes and has access to the south west coast path — making it the perfect place to either start or finish one of the many walks on offer in the area. In the town there are a number of pubs, a museum, cafes and shops to explore. The East Devon Golf Club is also situated close by.

Schools: St Peter’s C of E Primary School is the local primary, and more options for secondary can be found closer to Exeter, including Exeter School and The Maynard School.

