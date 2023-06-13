A 2,400-acre coastal estate on the Isle of Skye, bursting with history, beauty and wild charm

Occupying a significant corner in the north west Isle of Skye, the historic Husabost Estate has long been linked to renowned Scottish clans.

The arrival of the Husabost Estate onto the open market proves an exciting time for Scottish real estate, as Euan MacCrimmon, Director of Strutt Parker Inverness notes, claiming that such island estates are rare, ‘especially ones that tick a multitude of boxes.’

For sale as a whole for offers over £1.325 million, or as two separate lots, the 2,395.63 acre estate is positioned to enjoy spectacular views over the Cuillin Mountains and the Outer Hebrides.

Husabost Estate is comprised of tenanted crofts, an in-hand farm, vast areas of common grazing and single bank ownership of the Hamara River. Occupying a prime coastal position amongst all this is Husabost House: A handsome Georgian Lairds house on the western shores of Loch Dunvegan.

The property dates from the 1700s, with further additions added in the 1800s, and now requires a complete internal refurbishment. Externally, the white rendered stone walls, slate roof and sash windows cut a handsome figure against the landscape, and it’s not hard to see the potential a property like this holds.

Also dotted across the estate are numerous stone outbuildings in various states of disarray that would also benefit hugely from renovation works (subject to planning); as well as a several noteworthy historical landmarks, including Pictish Broch at Dun Borreraig, the remains of 16th century St Francis Church and The Manners Stone, which lies to the north of the estate.

The Husabost Estate has long been linked to the Macleod Clan, whose family seat is at nearby Dunvegan Castle (the oldest continuously inhabited castle in Scotland). Ties to this renowned clan are still apparent today, as forming part of the estate land is the village of Borreraig which is known as the famous location of the MacCrimmon Piping College.

The MacCrimmon family were pipers to the chiefs of Clan Macleod for generations, particularly between the 16th and 19th centuries.

Located at the north west end of the Duirinish Peninsula, the area provides good stalking for red deer and excellent salmon, trout and sea trout fishing on the north banks of the Hamara River.

Euan MacCrimmon comments: ‘The estate offers green investment potential, farming opportunities and the possibility of residential development, but arguably its biggest appeal is the romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own slice of the Isle of Skye. With its rugged, dramatic scenery and abundance of wildlife habitats, there’s no form of escapism quite like the peace and tranquillity on offer here.’

Recommended videos for you

Nearby Dunvegan has a good range of services and amenities, including supermarkets, a primary school and hotels, and you’ll find further amenities in Portree. Skye Bridge links to the mainland, with good road networks to Inverness and beyond.

The Husabost Estate is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker for sale as a whole for offers over £1.325 million, or as two separate lots — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.