A 545-acre estate on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, where Elizabethan architecture meets spectacular grounds

Framed by manicured topiary, dripping in Elizabethan design and surrounded by magical gardens, rural farmland and a number of cottages, the Lawkland Hall Estate is a unique hidden gem near the Yorkshire Dales.

Imagine a secluded estate ‘in one of England’s most rural and unspoilt counties,’ where you can live off the land, stalk and shoot, and enjoy all that this fair corner of Yorkshire has to offer.

Now on the market via Davis Bowring for £5.6 million, Grade I listed Lawkland Hall Estate lets you do just that.

It’s centred around a 16th century manor house which occupies a private position within the Trough of Bowland Area of Natural Beauty that is rich in period features.

Fear not though. This is no time capsule to the past, but a beautifully presented family home that manages to balance these historic details amongst the day-to-day life of 21st century living.

The kitchen, for example, is a fresh take on farmhouse chic, with overhead beams, painted wood-panelled walls and a large range cooker under a stone mantle.

The ground floor is made up of four reception rooms. From a classic cottage sitting room, to a formal dining room finished in deep hues with a magnificent open fireplace, each injects its own charm and feel within the home.

There are nine bedrooms over the first and the first and second floors (accessed via three staircases). The principal bedroom is particularly pretty, with latticed windows and a decorative stone fireplace.

The gardens and grounds are equally impressive. There are two cottages within the grounds, known as the Lawkland Hall Cottages — both with three bedrooms — plus a range of outbuildings for various use.

The gardens are sublime, perfectly balancing informal and formal outdoor spaces. You’ll find everything from large terraced areas for al fresco dining, to manicured topiary and pathways framed by blossom in the spring, to rambling fields and historic woodland.

There’s also the Lawkland Hall Farm within the estate (which is let under a Farm Business Tenancy Agreement until 2048), as well as woodland, pheasant shooting, roe stalking and a flight pond.

In total, it’s reported that the estate earns £79,000 per year.

Outside of the estate, the area is home to a number of charming market towns, including Settle, which runs a Northern Rail service between Carlisle and Leeds.

There are also golf clubs, various shopping and recreational facilities, and the Yorkshire Dales National Park which spans 841 square miles of beautiful scenery, windswept peaks and Heather moorland.

The Lawkland Hall Estate is currently on the market via Davis Bowring for £5.6 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.