A 700-year-old mill and exquisite mansion come up for sale in one of the prettiest corners of Jersey

The historic mill that sits above Rozel Bay in St Martin, Jersey, has come to the market.

It’s hard to imagine that the original builders of the medieval mill on the north-east corner of Jersey would one day have imagined it could be used in war. Still less, we’d imagine, would they have thought that one day it would not serve its function to the community, but instead be seen more as a delightful curio in the gardens of an exquisite house.

Then again, we doubt that they’d ever have dreamed that the mill would last seven centuries; and we’re sure they’d be delighted to see that it stands to this day, as part of a £10.995 million property for sale in St Martin via Hunt Estates.

The historic Rozel Mill dates back to the 14th century and, in more recent history, it was commandeered as a lookout point by the Germans during the Second World War.

It’s not hard to see why, for the views are spectacular.

On the market for the first time in 40 years, Rozel Mill as it stands today is a handsome country property only minutes away from Rozel Harbour.

Its ground floor comprises a formal dining room and a 40ft orangery that includes a bespoke kitchen, a breakfast area, a living room and a cosy reading nook.

Upstairs, the primary suite and four further bedrooms are spread over the first and second floors.

The pretty gardens feature a terrace, jacuzzi and a wonderful dining terrace on the seaward side.

A separate two-bedroom cottage offers further accommodation.

For sale via Hunt Estates at £10.995m — see more details and pictures.