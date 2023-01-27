A beautiful 17th century hall for sale with stables, swimming pool and the biggest Aga you’ll ever see

Slade Hooton Hall lies in an ancient Yorkshire village, a grand old home yet with all manner of modern conveniences.

In South Yorkshire, Ian Marriott of Savills quotes a guide price of £2m for Grade II*-listed Slade Hooton Hall in the hamlet of Slade Hooton.

Poll tax records from 1379 show that John Mirfin, a blacksmith, and his family farmed much of the surrounding land and eventually became the main freeholders of the hamlet.

More than 300 years later, in 1698, another John Mirfin built Slade Hooton Hall in the William-and-Mary style of local limestone under a Cornish-slate roof, making it one of the earliest examples of a classically designed house in the area.

The stable block and barn were added in 1702 and 1705. The imposing main house, which sits in 3¾ acres of gardens, paddocks and outbuildings, has been sympathetically restored and renovated by its current owners — and we’re delighted to say that they’ve retained what might be the biggest Aga we’ve ever seen, and freshly painted it in fire engine red.

The house as it is today offers 5,536sq ft of accommodation on three floors, including four reception rooms, eight bedrooms, a kitchen/diner and a games room/cinema.

The former coach house has been converted to an office/study with an adjoining wine store and a heated indoor swimming pool with a sauna and shower room.

As for the curious name of Slade Hooton? This tiny settlement takes its name from the Saxon hoo meaning ‘hill town’, whereas Slade derives from slaed, the Norse term for ‘a valley’. It’s a hamlet that lies to the north of the Saxon village of Laughton en le Morthen, within easy reach of Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham. Historically it was located in the West Riding of Yorkshire, but became part of South Yorkshire in April 1974.

Slade Hooton Hall is for sale at £2m — see more details and pictures.