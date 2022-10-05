A beautiful family home with wonderful romantic gardens, set in a classic Dorset village

West End House is a delightful Georgian home that's bathed in light, set in rolling countryside — and, very unusually for its age, is unlisted.

The picturesque conservation village of Winterborne St Martin — better known as Martinstown — stands either side of the River South Winterborne and the B3159, which follows the river through the village. This is idyllic Hardy country: in the heart of the Dorset AONB, just 3½ miles from the county town of Dorchester, and in an area of rich pasture that has been settled and farmed since pre-Roman times.

At the western gateway to the village stands West End House, a classic Georgian country house built in 1787 and set in 35 acres of formal and walled gardens, woodland and fields with panoramic views over the surrounding Dorset countryside.

Currently for sale through Savills at a guide price of £3.95m, West End House — which is unlisted — boasts large windows with thin sash bars, stone sills and lintels and original shutters and, even on a dull day, is bathed in light, says selling agent George Nares.

The handsome, 5,055sq ft main house has been beautifully renovated and maintained by its present owners, who bought it in 2005.

The accommodation comprises four main reception rooms, including a double-length drawing room overlooking the walled garden, a large kitchen/breakfast room, various offices, six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It comes with a three-bedroom cottage and outbuildings such as a garage and barn.

The gardens and grounds are a delightful mix of formal and informal planting, with colourful borders, large expanses of lawn, sculpted hedges and ancient trees, including a splendid copper beech.

Of particular note is the south-facing walled garden, with its terraced borders and lawn, ornamental trees and landscaped box hedging enclosed by a stone wall.

West End House is for sale via Savills at £3.95 million — see more details and pictures.

