A beautiful Grade II listed home near Bath that is on the open market for the first time in its history

Lullington House is a true Somerset idyll, located near the World Heritage City of Bath and surrounded by nine acres of beautiful gardens and grounds.

There are a few staple ingredients that help to create an exceptional country house. Mix one part idyllic location — in the case of Lullington House, that’s 10 miles south from the World Heritage City of Bath, in the village of Lullington — with ideally lots of land; combined with stunning period features and beautiful gardens, and you’ve more than got the basics covered.

The sprinkles, or cherry on top (we’re not fussy), at Grade II listed Lullington House is the addition of a two-bed coach house within the grounds; equestrian facilities and, perhaps most illustrious of all, is the knowledge that it has never before been on the open market.

With all that in mind, the elegant property is on the open market for the first time via Savills with a guide price of £3.7 million.

Designed by renowned architect George Devey, the property was once the Rectory for the neighbouring Orchardleigh Estate. It is built of random rubble — yes, that’s a real thing, and not in a bad way — under a stone slate roof with dressed quoins at the corners, and set amongst elegant established gardens.

Set over four floors, including the basement and attic bedroom, the property houses eight bedrooms and ‘a trio’ of reception rooms. Of particular note is the sitting room with large bay window and feature fireplace, as well as the formal dining room with decorative cornicing.

A number of smaller rooms complete the ground floor accommodation, including a snug, utility room and an office which was the old Rector’s room for receiving parishioners.

The interiors are styled in a formal, traditional design to help highlight the period features. However, those with varying tastes will have no trouble putting their own mark on the property.

In addition to the main house is also a two-bed Coach House, finished in the same high standard, with a sunny conservatory, large kitchen and separate sitting and dining room. Additionally, there are a number of outbuildings and stables, including a large hay barn, making it perfect for buyers looking for equestrian facilities.

The gardens and grounds amount to nine acres and enjoy a wonderful private setting, set back from the village road. A formal lawn wraps around the house, decorated with established borders and a variety of mature trees. To the east is a wildflower meadow and an orchard and woodland are situated to the north.

The village of Lullington assumes a rural position in the North Somerset countryside, ideally situated just 10 miles from Bath with its excellent range of schools, shops and restaurants. Sporting in the area is also great, with golf clubs located at Orchardleigh, Bath and Warminster. There is a huge number of local foot and bridle paths to explore, plus racing at Bath and Wincanton.

London is easily accessed via train from Bath, taking approximately 75 minutes. Local reputable schools include Beckington Church of England First School (rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted), Rode Methodist VC First School and for secondary, there’s King Edward’s School, Millfield School, Saint Gregory’s Catholic College, Royal High School and Monkton Combe School.

Recommended videos for you

Whether it were appearing on the market for the 10th time, or as it is for the first time, there is no doubt that buyers will fall in love with all the charm and style on offer here.

Lullington House is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £3.7 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.