A beautifully presented farmhouse in East Sussex, that comes complete with over eight acres, a tennis court, paddock, woodland and a small lake

In the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is a house that is in every way befitting of its idyllic countryside setting.

Stables? Yes. Incredible gardens? Yes. A small lake and woodlands? You guessed it.

As is often the case with large, rural properties — they are well lived in, and have often been under the same ownership for a number of years, therefore, when a new tenant takes it over, it often requires a bit of work. An updated kitchen…a new bathroom (or two), perhaps, a healthy lick of paint.

But this house, on Sheepwash Lane, is the anomaly. Up for sale via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.2 million, the property is presented in an immaculate condition.

Downstairs, the double (and triple) aspect rooms are flanked by exposed ceiling timbers, decorated by large, brick fireplaces, and in several cases — have access out onto the rear terrace and gardens.

As you move further in, wooden floors, bay windows and French doors take centre stage in the dining room, which leads onto the kitchen/breakfast room (which, okay, could maybe do with a slight update…).

A spacious hallway leads the way upstairs, where the six, well-sized, bright bedrooms can be found — two of which (including the main bedroom) are ensuite, with a family bathroom completing the space.

But we’re jumping ahead of ourselves — to reach the house, a private road leads to a gate, which in turn leads up a private gravel driveway to the substantial home, which is made of bricks and part weatherboard-clad elevations under a tiled roof.

In short — it looks good from the get go.

The gardens and grounds that surround the property are no less impressive, amounting to 8 1/2 acres of rose and flower gardens, mature trees and shrubs, a sandstone terrace which leads onto a formal lawn (beyond which is a hedged kitchen garden) and a tennis court.

Beyond the immediate gardens is a spacious double garage, and a stable building — complete with all the things that a horse owner could desire (tack room, barn and two stable boxes). A small lake, paddock and woodland area complete the outside space.

We could sing Sheepwash Lane’s praises all day long — a beautifully presented rural home that isn’t pretentious, surrounded by ample outdoor space that would be perfect for a family. It’s hard to beat.

Sheepwash Lane is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.2 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Blackboys: What you need to know

Location: Blackboys is a small, rural village in East Sussex, located 2 miles from Uckfield. The village benefits from excellent transport services, with mainline rail services running from Uckfield station and Buxted, which offer fast links into London.

Atmosphere: The peaceful village has a well-known pub — The Blackboys Inn, which has multi-award winning gardens and is known as one of the prettiest pubs in the south east. There is also a village hall, a local primary school, plus several small shops and cafes.

Things to do: There are a number of golf courses in the area, plus local rugby, tennis and cricket clubs. There is plenty of opportunity to get out and explore the surrounding countryside, and for further amenities, head to Uckfield, Tunbridge Wells and Lewes for a wide range of shops, restaurants, cafes and pubs.

Schools: The area has a selection of very good state and private schools, with Blackboys C of E Primary School located in the village, as well as Blackboys Pre-School. Skippers Hill Preparatory School, Cumnor House Preparatory, Mayfield School, Bede’s School and Eastbourne College make up a selection of further options for preparatory and secondary.

