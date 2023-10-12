A beautifully-restored Cotswolds barn comes up for sale near Soho Farmhouse

Sensitively renovated in 2019, this bright and stylish brick-built home between Moreton-in-Marsh and Shipston-on-Stour has lost none of its period charm.





Every so often a house pops up for sale which looks like it belongs in the interiors section of Country Life rather than the property pages. That’s certainly the case with Molly’s Barn, which blends a rustic aesthetic with modern comforts.

This beautiful brick-built barn, sandwiched between Moreton-in-Marsh and Shipston-on-Stour, was restored by a renowned local builder in 2019, and now it’s on the market via Savills for £875,000.

It boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and plenty of entertaining space over two floors.

The largely open-plan ground floor includes a dual-aspect sitting room with built-in bookcases and a dining room that opens into a well-appointed kitchen and pantry. There’s also a cloakroom, perfect for squirrelling away clutter.

Recommended videos for you

The first floor comprises the main bedroom, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Molly’s Barn blends a wealth of beautiful period features, such as exposed beams and timber ceilings, with contemporary flourishes. It’s a light and airy home, thanks to a neutral colour palette and large windows that allow natural light to flood in.

It also offers an easy ‘commute’, with a large pergola outside leading to a separate home office/gym.

The gardens are mostly set to lawn and are surrounded by mature hedges for privacy.

Molly’s Barn is located in Little Wolford on the northern fringe of the Cotswolds AONB. The area is known for its picturesque countryside and has a wide choice of walks and rides.

It’s also close to Soho Farmhouse and Daylesford Organic Farm Shop, which have a reputation for attracting local celebrities.

The nearby towns of Shipston-on-Stour, Moreton-in-Marsh, Chipping Norton and Stow-on-the-Wold have a range of facilities, while Stratford-Upon-Avon, Oxford and Cheltenham have more cultural, entertainment and shopping opportunities, plus some top schools.

Molly’s Barn is currently on the market via Savills for £875,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.