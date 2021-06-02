A beautifully situated mid 19th century Gothic style villa overlooking the historic walled town of Conwy

This magnificent property comes with buckets of potential — if you're willing to get your hands dirty.

Set in an elevated position in Conwy — overlooking the historic walled town, the Conwy river, the 13th century castle (listed as a World Heritage Site), and the peaks of Snowdonia in the distance — is Bryn Corach, a mid 19th Century Gothic style villa that is currently on the market with Dafydd Hardy for £1.25 million.

The potential and space that this property offers is substantial and there is no denying that it needs a lot of love and attention to bring it back to its full glory.

It was converted into a hotel in the 20th Century and comes with a former lodge house and a detached three-storey accommodation block (which, although oozing with potential, is currently far less characterful and beautiful than the main property).

The principle structure is Grade II listed, and although its interiors are currently more in a state of raw disarray than gothic chic, it retains a wealth of period features, including open fireplaces, high coved ceilings and large French windows.

With the renovations already begun, this project is certainly not for the faint hearted, nor those who shy away from a challenge. Upon completion, the property could be a striking family home with enormous scope for business opportunities through the large, additional 26 bed accommodation (should you so wish).

The detached former lodge house is also (surprise, surprise) in need of a little TLC — but with views overlooking the estuary and castle, it could be a beautifully located separate studio accommodation/ flexible living space.

Bryn Corach is set amongst 2.6 acres with a private driveway lined with trees leading up to the main residence. A castellated rampart overlooks the croquet lawn, helping to exude an air of gothic-castle-vibes.

Bryn Corach is currently on the market via Dafydd Hardy for £1.25 million — see more pictures of enquire with the agent for more details.

Conwy: What you need to know

Location: Conwy is located on the north coast of Wales, situated west of the Conwy estuary between the coast and Snowdonia national park.

Atmosphere: Conwy is a hub for visitors all year round, with many people taking advantage of its coastal location and rich history.

Things to do: The walled town is famous for its 13th Century castle which is classed as a World Heritage Site. There are numerous quayside pubs, boat tours around the coast and fantastic hikes. There is a main rail service in Conwy and Liverpool and Manchester airports are an hours drive from the town.

Schools: There are several local schools, including Ysgol Porth y Felin, Ysgol Aberconwy and Ysgol Deganwy.

See more property for sale in the area.