A beguiling country house in Oxfordshire that combines fascinating period architecture with pretty gardens

'Wonderfully eclectic and individual', Blenheim House fuses Georgian and Victorian architecture to form a unique and totally charming family home. Annunciata Elwes takes a look.

Grade II-listed Blenheim House, in the village of Warborough, not far from market town Wallingford, has long been a much cherished family home.

A mixture of two 18th-century cottages, combined with a Victorian hexagonal tower in 1910 and another hexagonal wing added in 1912, the result is an airy six-bedroom property, with a lovely drawing room and dining room, both of which open into the garden, a west-facing conservatory and a lantern roof flooding the upper floor with natural light.

The property is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price if £2.75 million.

A two-bedroom cottage at the end of the drive is attached to two enclosed stables, one of which provides further accommodation.

The nearly 1½ acres also include a swimming pool, semi-circular pleached hornbeam hedge echoing the shape of a stone fountain and a paddock currently frothing with cow parsley, through which mown paths meander.

Warborough: What you need to know

Location: South Oxfordshire, 9 miles south of Oxford and 2.5 miles from Wallingford.

Atmosphere: The pretty village is home to a popular pub — The Six Bells, a post office, village shop, primary school, village hall and a cricket and rugby pitch.

Things to do: There are a number of walking trails along the banks of the River Thames that can be accessed from the village, and neighbouring Wallingford is home to independent shops and a 000market. Oxford is also within easy reach, with a large selection of restaurants, pubs, the Botanic Gardens and Medieval architecture.

Schools: Plenty of excellent options to choose from in the area, with St Laurence Church of England (A) School, Cranford House, Radley College, Abingdon School and Headington School.

