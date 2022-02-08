Cheriton House is a fabulous family home with masses of accommodation for both families and guests alike.

A black Rayburn presides over the kitchen and breakfast room at Cheriton House, in Thorney, perfecting the room’s farmhouse look.

But the Rayburn is only one of the many charms of this 18th-century, Grade II-listed property, which stands on the village green, and currently on the market via Fine & Country for £1.1 million.

The 5,005sq ft interior is full of delightful details, from large sash windows to fine fireplaces. Four reception rooms, including the large first-floor drawing room, make Cheriton House well suited to entertaining.

Also on the first floor are four bedrooms, with another four in the attic— all of which are en suite and reached from the back stairs. Outside is a partially walled garden and a large outbuilding that could be converted into an annexe (subject to planning consent).

Thorney: What you need to know

Location: One hour north of Cambridge, in Cambridgeshire. Peterborough is just over 8 miles to the south west, and Leicester just under 50 miles to the west.

Atmosphere: The village was once the site of a 7th century monastic settlement and is home to an ancient abbey. It’s home to a number of sport clubs, a medical centre, plus a number of independent shops and businesses.

Things to do: From the Thorney Rugby Club to the golf centre, riding stables and heritage museum, there is plenty to do. The Norfolk coast is about an hours drive away, whilst Cambridge is an hour to the south. Nearby Peterborough is home to a cathedral and historic abbey, plus a museum/art gallery.

Schools: The Duke of Bedford Primary School and Calman Colaiste are both rated ‘good’ in Ofsted reviews. Park House School is also located within the village. The Perse School and The Leys

