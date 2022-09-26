A charming 17th century Cotswold stone cottage that’s brimming with delightful period features

Those searching for their own Cotswold idyll will be hard pressed to find somewhere as sweet as Orchard Cottage, with its abundance of charm and character and picturesque surroundings.

Set in Saintbury, a small unspoilt hamlet near Broadway in the Cotswolds AONB, four-bedroom Orchard Cottage dates to the 17th century and is listed Grade II. It’s full of historical details: uneven walls, exposed beams, flagstone floors and a few (but not all) mullioned windows.

The charming home is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops for offers over £795,000.

The Inglenook fireplace in the sitting room is especially impressive, as are the exposed stone walls in the kitchen which are offset by elmwood cabinets. Upstairs on the first floor is the master bedroom with ensuite, plus another double room and bathroom. Located on the second floor are two walk-through bedrooms.

At the rear of the house lies a sunny outside dining terrace, which has been attractively carved into lawn using Cotswold stone, and beyond this are far-reaching views across the Vale of Worcestershire to the Malvern Hills. Trains to London Paddington take 90 minutes from Moreton-in-Marsh, which is nine miles away.

Saintbury is a small Cotswold hamlet located within a conservation area as well as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It’s home to a church, thought to date back to Saxon times, with a 14th century Broach spire. For day-to-day amenities, the nearby villages of Chipping Campden and Broadway are well equipped, whilst the larger towns of Cheltenham and Stratford Upon Avon are home to a full range of shops, restaurants, medical and leisure facilities. Schooling in the area is excellent, with Cheltenham Ladies’ College, Balcarras School and King Edward VI School.

Orchard Cottage is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops for offers over £795,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.