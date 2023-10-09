A charming Cotswolds cottage with huge amounts of space and fine gardens, nestled in rolling countryside

The owners of this five-bedroom property are preparing to hand over the keys after 24 years. And the buyer needs to be green-fingered to keep up the good work in the garden.



Frocester Cottage’s name belies a spacious home with more than enough room for a large family. It is on the market for £1,250,000 via Murrays.

Situated in the village of Frocester, Gloucestershire, the property offers five bedrooms and extensive garden and grounds.

After being in the same hands for 24 years, it’s now time for someone else to put their own stamp on Frocester Cottage — and as the pictures here show, there’s certainly scope for some updating inside.

Though it might be a little dated, it’s certainly not somewhere you’d need to work on before arriving; indeed, this cottage has all you need from a family home.

There are five reception rooms, including a sitting room opening into a conservatory, dining room, study, games room, library, kitchen and utility room. There’s even a cellar tucked away beneath.

Upstairs, there’s a master bedroom with ensuite shower room and a further four double bedrooms as well as a family bathroom and shower room.

While it’s Frocester Cottage, which backs onto open countryside, is an eye-catching opportunity for the green-fingered. The garden has been carefully tended to, with lawned areas interspersed by established trees and shrubs.

The highlights must surely be the avenue-style walkway flanked by flowers and the lavender surrounding a sheltered terrace for entertaining.

There’s also a detached double garage, kitchen garden, greenhouse and Dutch-barn-style storage shed.

Frocester itself has plenty of local amenities, such as a thriving cricket club, pub and farm shop.

Situated on the doorstep of the Cotswolds AONB, it is the perfect spot for the outdoors type. There’s lots of scope to enjoy walks and rides in the countryside and soak up the atmosphere in the attractive market towns.

It’s also ideally located for a range of services and facilities. Junction 13 of the M5 motorway, which connects the Midlands and the south west, is less than a 10-minute drive away.

Railway stations with regular services to London Paddington and Bristol are nearby too.

Plus, there’s a choice of state and private schools in the area.

Frocester Cottage is currently on the market via Murrays for £1,250,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.