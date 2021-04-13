A charming former manse house in a vibrant Aberdeenshire village

Carpe Diem House brings together the best of modern living, period details and a private, verdant setting at the centre of the village of Daviot.

Formerly the manse house to Daviot Church, Carpe Diem House, in Daviot, Aberdeenshire, is situated in a central but private position within the village. The property, which is for sale through Savills at an asking price of £550,000, was originally built in about 1798, but was sensitively extended and modernised by the current owners.

These days, it offers some 4,000sq ft of space that combine modern family living with beautiful period features, such as sash and case windows, working shutters and striking staircases.

The door opens onto a Caithness-slate-tiled hall that leads to the main living spaces—the elegant sitting room, with its window seat overlooking the garden, the cosy family room, a study and the kitchen and dining area, with its Corian-topped units. Beyond the kitchen is a wonderful sun room, which is the perfect place to relax and take in views of the garden. Also on the ground floor is a home gym that could double up as an office.

Upstairs are six bedrooms, split between the first and second floors. The master suite in particular comes with private dressing room and affords long views across the gardens from the bay window.

Outside, the grounds extend to 1½ acres of terraces, lawns, colourful borders and a woodland area. The gardens at the back also enjoy far-reaching views over the Aberdeenshire countryside.

The best of both worlds, Carpe Diem offers a taste of rural isolation, yet is close to the town of Inverurie, with its road and rail links to Aberdeen and Inverness.

Carpe Diem is for sale at £550,000 via Savills — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Daviot: What you need to know

Location: Daviot is 11 minutes’ drive away from Inverurie.

Daviot is 11 minutes’ drive away from Inverurie. Atmosphere: The village is small but perfectly formed with a pub, shop/café, a church, a garden centre and a village hall where many events take place, as do playgroups for children.

The village is small but perfectly formed with a pub, shop/café, a church, a garden centre and a village hall where many events take place, as do playgroups for children. Things to do : There are plenty of walks to be enjyed in the area, plus golf, swimming, tennis and bowling at Inverurie.

: There are plenty of walks to be enjyed in the area, plus golf, swimming, tennis and bowling at Inverurie. Schools: Daviot has its own primary school, with secondaries available nearby at Meldrum Academy and Inverurie Academy. Find more properties in the area.