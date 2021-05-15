A charming, Grade II listed thatched house with a separate studio for sale in Cambridgeshire

This delightful 16th Century chocolate box house is tastefully finished with an artistic flair, in an attractive village near Cambridge.

Located in Swaffham Bulbeck (say that five times fast), is Linton House — a delightful, four bedroom, thatched property that is said to date back to 1542 and is currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £875,000.

Spanning 2787 sq ft, the property is as aesthetically pleasing on the outside as it is on the inside, blending character, history and plenty of natural light, which is unusual for a property of this style.

The exterior of the property is made up of traditional timber frames under a reed thatched roof and gothic headed windows. Inside, spectacular wooden beams run throughout the rooms, and are met with neutral, bright spaces that create a cosy yet modern feel.

The kitchen, most notably the heart of the home, is located in the rear wing of the house, and features a spectacular four oven Aga set within a traditional Inglenook style fireplace.

Moving through the downstairs is a south facing conservatory come garden room, and with no chance of ever feeling cold, is a large sitting room with a fireplace at either end, plus a Jotul wood burning stove. From here, a hatch door leads down to the cellar, with a cosy library and dining room making up the further two rooms.

An eye catching spiral staircase leads upstairs to the four bedrooms and two bathrooms — both of which feature a cast iron bath. It’s easy to see how Linton House masters the skilful balance of historic, characterful period features in a rustic yet luxurious, comfortable style.

The entrance to the house is gained from the High Street, with further access to a detached garage — above which is a space (accessed via stairs from the garden) currently used as a studio with has fantastic potential (especially in todays climate of working from home). The gardens feature a paved terrace with a path leading to a rose pergola, framed by mature shrub borders. Beyond the lawns and a productive Walnut tree is an out building that was previously used as a pottery studio, and provides further space to suit any living requirements.

Linton House is currently for sale via Savills at a guide price of £875,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Swaffham Bulbeck: What you need to know

Location: Swaffham Bulbeck is a pretty village located in north east Cambridgeshire, eight miles from the city of Cambridge.

Atmosphere: The village itself is comprised of a local shop, pub, surgery and parish church, with a village summer theatre company that perform annually. The nearby village of Burwell also has a more comprehensive range of shops.

Things to do: With the centre of Cambridge nearby, there is plenty more access to restaurants, bars, theatres and punting on the river. Rail services run from Cambridge, Newmarket, Whittlesford and Waterbeach into London’s Liverpool Street/ Kings Cross and there are also accessible road links to Stansted Airport.

Schools: Swaffham Bulbeck C of E Primary School is the local primary, with Bottisham Village College as the nearest secondary. Closer to Cambridge are a number of well regarded independent schools.

See more properties in the area.