A charming Victorian villa with its own barn and mature gardens, set in a Buckinghamshire village

This well-proportioned family home in the village of Steeple Claydon balances well-proportioned rooms, tasteful period touches and wonderful adaptable accommodation space thanks to a number of outbuildings.

There’s plenty to commend about The Moat, in Steeple Claydon, near Buckingham, from the peaceful setting to the fine country views and the barge-board clad period barn, which accommodates a spacious games room, as well as a double garage.

The wonderful property, currently on the market via John D Wood & Co with a guide price of £1.295 million, is approached via a private gravel drive and is set in about half an acre of mature gardens.

The 3,553sq ft interior of this Victorian house, which has two receptions rooms, five to six bedrooms and a study, has kept intact many period features, such as ornate architraves and fine fireplaces.

Another timber-frame building is presently used for storage, but could suit other purposes, subject to planning consent.

The Moat is currently on the market via John D Wood & Co at a guide price of £1.295 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Steeple Claydon: What you need to know

Location: In Buckinghamshire, approximately 10 miles from Bicester and roughly 17 miles from Milton Keynes. Both towns have excellent transport links.

Atmosphere: The village is well-equipped with a primary school, two local pubs and a supermarket; bakery, post office, dentist and doctors surgery.

Things to do: Whether it’s enjoying the surrounding countryside or heading into Bicester or Milton Keynes for the shopping, restaurants and leisure facilities, there is plenty to keep entertained.

Schools: Steeple Claydon School and the Royal Latin School are both well-regarded in the area.

See more property for sale in the area.