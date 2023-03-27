A cleverly-converted 14th century village hall that’s taken on a new lease of life in Worcestershire

A total renovation needn’t mean that a property loses its heart and soul, as The Old Hall, in Worcestershire, demonstrates. James Fisher takes a look.

We here at Country Life enjoy a conversion—what could be more sustainable and eccentric than taking an old space and turning it into something new?

The Old Hall in Elmley Castle is one such instance, where the owner acquired a 14th-century Grade II-listed village hall and created a spacious three-bedroom, semi-detached home.

The transformed property is now on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £595,000.

Set on the village’s Main Street, externally, the property looks almost identical to how it may have when it was first built, but, inside, clever architecture has opened up the large spaces to create a home that feels excitingly modern, but looks very much in touch with its storied roots.

The highlight must surely be the open-plan kitchen/dining/sitting room on the ground floor, which combines beautifully with a first-floor mezzanine from which the bedrooms are accessed.

Spanning three floors in total, the property offers two bedrooms, with a potential third bedroom in the mezzanine (as it is currently set up).

Large mullioned windows throughout mean the entire property is flooded with light and the village of Elmley Castle offers a wealth of amenities, including a pub, a parish church, school and, most importantly, cricket club.

Lying at the base of the Bredon Hill, Elmley Castle is ideally situated to reach surrounding towns, including Pershore, Evesham and Worcester, yet still rural enough to enjoy all the pleasures of the surrounding countryside.

The Old Hall is currently on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £595,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.