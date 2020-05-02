A clifftop home in Guernsey that’s ‘one of the finest houses in the Channel Islands’ has come up for sale

The extraordinary Maison de La Falaise is a global-inspired home one of the most exquisite spots in the Channel Islands — and it really has to be seen.

Maison de La Falaise is a paradise. This soft, semi-circular building is perched on a cliff, undisturbed by all and set amid bluebell-strewn woodland, with its own, wonderful wildflower garden. It’s described in glowing terms by Richard Fox of the agents, Savills, who boldly declares it to be ‘one of the finest houses in the entire Channel Islands’.

As you might expect, that also makes it one of the most expensive. This unique six-bedroom, six-bathroom property is on the market for £17,750,000.

The exterior is part stone, part wood cladding, with a thatched roof, inspired by a melee of global styles from the plains of Africa, to the palm-fringed shores of French Polynesia. It shouldn’t work, but careful curation ensures it does.

The front of the house — with its more modest façade — belies what lies beyond: floor to ceiling panoramic windows with an uninterrupted outlook across to the other Channel Islands of Herm and Sark and, beyond them, France.

You can also take advantage of the views from Maison’s multiple balconies and terraces — one of which doubles as a plant terrace, to help you make the most of Guernsey’s sub-tropical climate.

There’s a sculptural feeling to the contemporary interiors including a retro, curved breakfast bar in the open plan kitchen and living area (there are three separate reception rooms in total), central, helical staircase and high ceilings.

Built in an upside-down formation, the main living spaces are on the ground floor, and the bedrooms (bar one), one floor below. Not that the views seem to suffer for all that.

Hard wood floors have been fitted, throughout.

You’ll also find a cocktail bar, study, inside plant room, utility room and wine cellar. And outside, in the sloping gardens, another delight awaits: a separate, Polynesian-style guesthouse on stilts and Koi pond.

Guernsey is in easy reach of London and well connected to various other European hubs, and the house is available for occupation to those holding a British or European Economic Area passport.

Maison de La Falaise is for sale with Savills, at a guide price of £17,750,000 — see more pictures and information.