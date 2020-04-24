Can a £6m house ever be a bargain? A home is for sale on Jersey which might make you wonder

This glorious home on Jersey combines beauty and charm with a huge amount of land.

There’s no getting away from it: you can spend a lot of money on a house in Jersey.

Take Eden House, for example, currently for sale with Savills at £25 million. It’s a magnificent, 16,000sq ft property with utterly marvellous views across to St Brelade, set in three acres of secluded gardens.

Then there’s the equally eye-catching Grey Gables, a place which has something of the air of a Connecticut Country Club, and described by agents Fine & Country as ‘one of Jerseys finest homes’ — it’s on the market at £12 million.

Both beautiful homes which will no doubt find the right buyer once the world gets back to normal; but their relative pricing did make us wonder something rather remarkable. Is Maufant Manor the first £5.95 million home which we might describe as a ‘bit of a bargain’?

This five-bedroom home that’s tastefully and immaculately presented is a five-bedroom house that comes with two separate cottages (of three and two bedrooms), all within 33 acres of gently rolling Jersey countryside which prompts joint agents Wilsons and Knight Frank to describe it as a ‘prestigious country estate’. It’s easy to see why.

Homes with this much land are a rarity in the Channel Islands, and it’s well used. The property provides a mix of formal gardens, orchards and agricultural lands, with a feature lake, as well as a sheltered heated swimming pool and hard tennis court.

Inside, the property has been sensitively modernised to the highest standards, with three reception rooms and a lovely family kitchen which leads through to an orangery and the gardens beyond.

There are, nominally, three bedrooms on the first floor and two more on the second floor — we say nominally, since two of the first floor rooms lead through to large secondary rooms which could as easily be children’s bedrooms, dressing rooms or studies. One of the latter even has a wisteria-clad balcony overlooking the gardens.

The two cottages — suggested as being ideal for guests or staff — in the grounds offer further accommodation.

Jersey’s capital, St Helier, with its many amenities, is only three miles away.

Maufant Manor is for sale via Wilsons and Knight Frank at £5.95 million — see more details and pictures.