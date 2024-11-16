A commutable country home for sale that has Cliveden on its doorstep

A house has come up for sale on the famous old estate of Cliveden. Annabel Dixon takes a look.

Fancy living at Cliveden House, the grand country pile that oozes history, intrigue and glamour? Of course you do, but that is no longer a private house (these days it’s luxurious five-star country house hotel, owned by the National Trust).

But while the main house is no longer a residence, it is possible to live in one of the other houses on this storied estate — and one of them has just come up for sale. The home in question is Queen’s Lodge, a modern five-bedroom property, and it’s located immediately opposite the Grade I-listed stately pile. On sale for £3,500,000 via Hamptons, it is the perfect entrée into this iconic estate on the Buckinghamshire-Berkshire border.

You’d follow in the footsteps of a whole host of royalty, politicians and high society figures who have visited Cliveden House over the centuries. Charlie Chaplin, Franklin D. Roosevelt and George Bernard Shaw were all visitors, The Duchess of Sussex stayed at the house before her wedding on her final night as Meghan Markle, and — perhaps most famously of all — John Profumo, Secretary of State for War, met Christine Keeler at the house in 1961 and sparked one of post-war Britain’s biggest political scandals.

Joanna Cocking, Head of Private Office Country at Hamptons, says: ‘The current owners fully embrace all of Cliveden’s amenities, with daily runs around the estate and when they’re entertaining guests they often go for jaunts along the Thames, on offer from Cliveden’s boathouse.’

As its name suggests, Queen’s Lodge has a royal history of its own. It’s set on the site of a former 19th century lodge that was once part of the Dropmore Estate. Rumour has it that Queen Victoria often used to visit the estate.

The focal point of the house today — both in footprint and ‘wow’ factor — is the large open-plan room at the rear. The kitchen area boasts high spec cabinets, lighting and integrated appliances. And there’s zoned areas for dining and relaxing. Step out through the doors and you’re standing in carefully-landscaped gardens.

Also on the ground floor are two reception rooms, a study, plus a laundry and cloakroom.

Three of the five bedrooms on the first floor have ensuite bathrooms. In case you’re in any doubt as to which bedroom is the ‘principal’ one, look out for the balcony overlooking the gardens.

Meanwhile, the second floor screams ‘teenage hangout’: it has been transformed into a cinema room. Still, if you’re not a fan of the big screen, you could always convert this area into bedrooms.

Queen’s Lodge comes with a triple garage and, above it, a self-contained apartment. It could be the ideal set-up for an au pair, housekeeper or family living at home, points out Hamptons.

The gardens and grounds are as immaculate as the house. There’s an outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, and even an illuminated boules pitch and a summerhouse.

Over the road, Cliveden House is not exactly short on space. It sits in 376 acres of National Trust-owned grounds. They include formal gardens, ancient woodlands, the famous six-acre Parterre, a maze (made up of more than 1,000 two-metre-high yew trees) and a children’s play area.

‘Queen’s Lodge offers a unique opportunity to live in the shadow of one of Britain’s most iconic estates,’ says Cocking.

‘Situated directly opposite the National Trust-owned Cliveden House, you can enjoy all the amenities of a luxury country hotel. Like a stroll through 375 acres of gardens and ancient woodlands, or an afternoon tea in the Great Hall – all just moments from your own front door.’

Queen’s Lodge is near the M4, which provides access to the West Country, the M25, London and its airports. It’s also close to Burnham and Taplow stations, both on the Elizabeth line, where there are trains to London Paddington and Reading.

Cocking adds: ‘Queen’s Lodge is perfect for those seeking a prestigious country retreat with excellent commuting links to London.’

Queen’s Lodge is on the market for £3,500,000 via Hamptons — see more details and pictures.