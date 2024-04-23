A converted barn in West Sussex with some of the most sumptuous advertising copy we’ve ever read

The only people more excited about the sale of Old House Barn in Highleigh than me are the agents — and it's easy to see why.

I love barns. You have likely read this before, but I think they combine the very best of all things British, both on the exterior and the interior. I like the idea of re-using old buildings (it is good for the environment and protects our heritage), I like how many of them are unlisted (meaning that designers can get creative with how they lay out the living spaces) and I like how, almost by definition, they combine modern living with (out with the animals, in with the induction hobs) with traditional rural style (thatched roofs, wooden beams, things of that nature).

To West Sussex, where, in Highleigh, Fine and Country have this very spacious and lovely property named Old House Barn for sale for the princely sum of £2.5 million. It’s hard to describe anything that costs that much as a ‘bargain’, but it might be tricky to find a home of this size, in this location, for less.

Some details: the property offers some 5,773sq ft of living space over two floors, which is a lot, and is set to an L-plan. On the ground floor, you will find many nice things, such as a bedroom, a vast kitchen/breakfast room, a gym (accessed via separate walkway), sitting room, office, garage and workshop.

From the vaulted entrance hall (after all, what good is a barn conversion without a vaulted entrance hall), a staircase and mezzanine leads you up to the first floor, in which you will find four further bedrooms, creating a total of five bedrooms. Glorious.

This is a house that was converted by the current owners and is designed for family living. Don’t take it from me, but rather the agent copy, which reads thusly: ‘Behold, a residence that transcends mere bricks and mortar, offering an exquisitely designed sanctuary for family living’. I can only hope for a similar level of enthusiasm when I sell my two bedroom terraced house in Bermondsey.

The property is situated in the picturesque village of Highleigh, blending the convenience of urban living with the tranquillity of rural life. Old House Barn makes the most of its enviable location, with 1.3 acres of grounds and plenty of open-plan spaces within, enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows that mean the surrounding countryside can be enjoyed year round, rain or shine.

The gardens are themselves extremely pleasant (‘a verdant oasis of serenity’, per Fine and Country, who clearly quite like this house) with ‘lush’ lawns, patio areas, an outdoor kitchen, a swimming pool and ‘vibrant’ flower borders. What’s not to like.

Old House Barn is for sale with Fine and Country for £2.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here