A gorgeous Victorian country house with its own private gate on to Windsor Great Park

A vast expanse of parkland is literally on your doorstep at this charming house, with five bedrooms, a study and a wonderful library.

At the northern end of the county of Surrey, on the east Berkshire border, stands Windsor Great Park, a 4,800-acre landscape of forests, grasslands, lakes and gardens. It is part of the Windsor estate and acts as a large rural lung for those living within its proximity.

In a relatively built-up part of the world with easy access to the capital, it’s no surprise that many people are keen to live close to this huge expanse of rolling countryside.

Generally speaking, however, the choice of houses consists of a steady supply of large new-build or late-20th-century houses that dominate the area.

Every so often, however, a historic property comes to the market. This is the case with the dolls’-house-handsome, Grade II-listed The Gate House in Englefield Green, which is on the market with Strutt & Parker in Windsor at £3.95m.

How close is it to this treasured green space? Well, part of the property is literally in the park itself: the standout feature is the fact that the western section of the gardens is held on a Crown lease and enjoys direct access to Windsor Great Park via a private gate. The new owners will be able to walk, cycle and ride (subject to obtaining the necessary permit) through the glorious parkland.

The Gate House is believed to date from the early 19th century and features Flemish-bond brickwork and large, characterful sash windows.

The five-bedroom house (the sixth room is currently used as a study) is laid out over three floors and comes to the market in excellent interior condition.

The kitchen, which is to the rear and looks out over the gardens, is designed by Plain English and centred around a four-oven Aga.

‘The gardens are particularly noteworthy,’ observes selling agent Jo Chadwick. ‘They have been designed and landscaped to create a secluded sanctuary with a series of linked outdoor rooms.’

The Gate House in Englefield Green is on the market with Strutt & Parker in Windsor at £3.95m — see more details and pictures.