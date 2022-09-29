A Cornish dream home is up for sale — and the sea views are spectacular

A healthy dose of sea air, a fantastic elevated location and spacious interiors make Bojowan, in Cornwall’s Praa Sands, an enticing property.

Overlooking kite surfers in St Mounts Bay and set on a quiet private lane, Bojowan is a large, light-filled five-bedroom house. It lies in Praa Sands, between the Lizard and West Penwith, with a mile-long sandy beach backed by sand dunes.

Currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.6 million, Bojowan is an enticing property for buyers looking to escape to the Cornish coast, and with a path leading from the garden down to the beach, access to the sea couldn’t be easier.

The main living room has a panoramic, five-panel window overlooking the bay and French doors lead from here to a wrap-around terrace. ‘This is a delightful house in a wonderful location,’ says selling agent Sean Anderson. ‘Perfect as a permanent home or a wonderful holiday home with an ongoing successful Airbnb business.’

A large utility, situated at the back of the house, is the idea place to fall into and dry wetsuits after a surf in the waves below, whilst the open plan kitchen and dining room offer a fluid space suited for family life and entertaining.

One of the five bedrooms is located on the ground floor and the remaining four — including the impressive master suite with balcony — can be found upstairs.

Praa Sands is located in southwest Cornwall, in between the Lizard and West Penwith. Aside from the mile-long stretch of sandy beach, there’s a lively and popular pub, a fish and chip shop; general stores, post office, surf shop and golf club. Nearby Penzance and Helston are home to large supermarkets and a good selection of independent stores.

There’s also plenty to discover along this stretch of coast, with Mousehole, Newlyn, Porthleven and Penzance all close by. Kitesurfing and surfing are a popular pastime at Mounts Bay, whilst Porthleven is home to some excellent restaurants and an annual food festival. Trains run from Penzance to London Paddington. Schooling options include Germoe Community Primary School, Breage Church of England Primary School and Godolphin Primary School.

Bojowan is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.6 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.