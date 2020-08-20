A cottage of ‘immense character in an outstanding location’ for sale in the Vale of Glamorgan

A cottage of huge charm has come to the market in a delightful Welsh village. James Fisher takes a look.

Dating back some 200 years, it would be easy to forget when looking at its wisteria cladding and beautifully presented and planted front garden, that Leys Cottage sits within the confines of the village of Llanblethian in the Vale of Glamorgan. The cottage is currently up for sale through Watts & Morgan at £995,000.

The property offers four bedrooms and three reception rooms and the interior retains a wealth of period features, although it has been modernised to a very high standard. The agents call it a ‘house of immense character and set within an outstanding location’ and as the images here show, the charm of the place goes far deeper than what you might discern from the floorplan.

Downstairs there is a sitting room, dining room, study, and kitchen-breakfast room, plus utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with en suite bathroom, three further bedrooms and family bathroom.

The garden extends to about half an acre around the house and, at the back, includes a further lawned area, bordered by mature trees, which leads down to a brook, two stone outbuildings and a greenhouse.

Further amenities are on offer at Cowbridge (one mile) and Cardiff, which is 13 miles away.

Leys Cottage is currently up for sale through Watts & Morgan at £995,000 — see more details and pictures.