A country house with exquisite interiors, eco-credentials and a yew tree that’s four centuries old

Total seclusion, romantic gardens and thoughtful interiors make Henley Wood Cottage a bucolic dream. James Fisher takes a look.

Situated on the outskirts of a local nature reserve near the village of Yatton, the delightful Henley Wood Cottage has a sense of total seclusion, as well as being at one with Nature.

The property is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.2 million.

Set in almost four acres of gardens and grounds, the cottage sits unobtrusively on the hillside at the end of a country lane that becomes a bridlepath and footpath and great care has been taken to make the home as environmentally friendly as possible, both inside and outside.

Two sets of electric gates provide secure, enclosed grounds around the property with several parking spaces.

The gardens are a special feature of the property and include large expanses of lawn, colourful shrub and flower borders, a wildflower meadow and mature specimen trees (including a 400-year-old yew), all of which can be observed from the elevated rear terrace.

Steps lead from the terrace to a timber cabin (which is insulated and has power and light) that has been previously used as a home gym and a home office.

Adjacent to this, in a mature sycamore tree, is a tree house/viewing platform, to really take in the surrounding views. To the rear of the cottage, you’ll also find a log store and covered dog washing area.

The Cadbury Hill Nature Reserve lies adjacent to the cottage on the site of an Iron Age fort and subsequent Romano-British settlement, and is the perfect place to enjoy wildlife and stargazing.

Inside, the property has been finished to an excellent standard throughout, boasting solar panels, an Altherma air-source heat pump and double glazing.

With four bedrooms and three reception rooms to boot, there is plenty of space for a family as well as entertaining family and friends, and various outbuildings provide further opportunities for potential buyers.

The large drawing room is especially welcoming, with dual-aspect windows, a large skylight, double doors that open up to the raised terrace outside and a wood burning stove.

The property is situated in an area of Congresbury known as Rhodyate. Bristol (approximately 14 miles up the road) can be easily accessed via the A370 and there are a range of amenities in the local area, including a doctor’s surgery, chemist, several pubs, a primary school and a variety of shops.

Bristol Airport is a convenient 6 miles away and Yatton Station (1.2 miles) runs direct services to London Paddington.

