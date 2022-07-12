A cute, 17th century thatched cottage on the Dorset coast that is just a stone’s throw from the beach

With its mix of charming interiors and idyllic location, Little Meggs is a delightful home that offers period living by the sea. Annunciata Elwes takes a look.

Close to the clifftops and beaches of Highcliffe-on-Sea and on the fringes of the New Forest, 17th-century Little Meggs is supposedly the oldest building in the Chewton Common conservation area and has certainly come a long way since it was used as a school for Victorian waifs and strays.

Grade II listed and recently re-thatched, the main house has five bedrooms and there’s also a cosy one-bedroom Cobb Cottage.

The property is currently on the market via Winkworth with a guide price of £950,000 and is surrounded by beautiful gardens. To the front, a gravel path flanked by flower beds leads to the front door, whilst the private rear garden is formed of a paved, York stone patio area, a summerhouse, mature trees and a log shed.

Yachting paradise Lymington lies to the east, Christchurch Harbour and Bournemouth to the west and fast trains to London Waterloo run from nearby Hinton Admiral.

Highcliffe-on-Sea: What you need to know

Location: On the south Dorset coast, Bournemouth is about 9 miles to the west and Lymington is just over 9 miles to the east. A fast train runs from Hinton Admiral station to London Waterloo.

Atmosphere: The bustling seaside village is home to beautiful beaches, a large selection of restaurants and cafes, shops, a butchers, post office, medical centre and the renowned Relais & Chateaux Chewton Glen Hotel.

Things to do: This is a yachting and watersports paradise. The Highcliffe sailing club hosts a number of social events, including an annual Bournemouth Pier race, whilst the sheltered harbour waters are perfect for paddle boarding and kayaking. The New Forest National Park is also just a few miles to the north, with plenty of scenic walking trails and great local pubs.

Schools: Highcliffe St Mark Primary School, Highcliffe School and The Eaglewood School are all rated ‘good’ in Ofsted reviews.

