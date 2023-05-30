A delightful Cotswold-stone family home that’s within walking distance of one of the prettiest towns in England

With a one-bedroom annexe adjoining the main property, pristine interiors and a charming country garden, Fulbrook Cottage is an all-encompassing quintessential Cotswold home.

There is no doubt that Burford, the gateway to the Cotswolds, is one of the prettiest market towns in the country. The downside to that, of course, is the tourists and passing traffic, which means that the smart money is to set up shop on the other side of the River Windrush, in Fulbrook.

One such example would be Fulbrook Cottage, a detached four-bedroom Cotswold-stone home that is only a short walk from Burford’s High Street which finds itself on the market via Fine & Country for £1.4 million.

Originally built in the 1800s, Fulbrook Cottage has all four bedrooms on the first floor, meaning the ground floor is perfect for entertaining, with a triple-aspect drawing room, fully fitted kitchen and a dining room with French doors leading to the garden.

Outside, a large garden is mostly laid to lawn, with well-stocked borders, and there is further accommodation in the separate one-bedroom annexe which is as immaculately presented as the rest of the house.

Fulbrook village lies across the River Windrush, overlooking the Windrush Valley, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It’s located less than a mile from the popular town of Burford, renowned for its charming medieval historic streets, ancient houses and antique shops.

Here, you’ll find an abundance of restaurants, pubs and tearooms, as well as streets lined with picturesque properties to get lost down. There’s also a good local primary and secondary school located within Burford and commuter links from Charlbury and Kingham.

Fulbrook Cottage is currently on the market via Fine & Country for £1.4 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.