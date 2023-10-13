Keen to roll up your sleeves? This period property in Devon comes with a range of traditional stone outbuildings, some with planning permission for conversion already in the bag.

This charming farmhouse on the edge of Dartmoor National Park, Devon, has got ‘project’ written all over it.

The four-bedroom property just outside the village of Cornwood comes with four acres of rolling countryside and a range of traditional stone outbuildings with bags of potential. It’s been brought to the market via Marchand Petit for £1,000,000.

The property, which dates from at least 1831, is full of character, with exposed beams, flagstone floors, and Dartmoor-stone-built walls throughout.

Downstairs, the sitting and dining room has two grand hearths, now home to log burners. Meanwhile the modern dual-aspect kitchen comes with a Lacanche cooker and gas hobs above. There’s also a utility room and a boot room, ideal for storing away all those muddy boots.

Upstairs, there are four pleasant bedrooms, one with an ensuite, and a bathroom.

The traditional stone outbuildings are where things start to get really interesting. Some of them have planning permission for conversion already in place, allowing you to breathe new life into this bucolic setting.

One space that would not need any conversion is the garden. Described as the ‘jewel in the crown’ by the agent, it offers a mix of lawn and terrace, shade and sun.

If you’ve got the knack, you can live off the land here (partially, at least). The vegetable garden has a variety of crops and a stone potting shed. And the orchard has a mix of apple varieties, including James Grieve and Egremont Russet. There are also two paddocks.

There’s an outdoor dining area to the southern side of the house, a great spot to unwind after a hard day’s graft revamping the buildings.

And thanks to the farmhouse’s elevated position on the southern slopes of Dartmoor National Park, you can also take in far-reaching views of the Devon countryside.

You’ve got moorland on your doorstep, where there’s no shortage of walking, biking and riding opportunities. Yet this property is also close to the A38 — the ‘Devon Expressway — which offers quick links to Exeter, Plymouth and beyond.

On the market via Marchand Petit for £1,000,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.