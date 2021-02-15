A delightful Devonshire house and 17th century cottages with magnificent outdoor entertaining space

Rachael Turner explores the period property by Dartmoor National Park.

Built by the architect Henry Lloyd in 1870, Culverhayes in Sampford Courtenay, Okehampton, is an impressive home of grand proportions.

Original 17th century courtyard barns converted into two pretty holiday cottages sit within its beautiful grounds, providing an excellent business opportunity or place for guests to stay. It is listed by Knight Frank via OnTheMarket at £2,000,000.

The striking façade of the six-bedroom house is complemented by its period features, which have been retained after careful renovations.

The internal layout flows well and is spacious and comfortable, lending itself perfectly as a family home.

The cottages sit to the western side of the property, ensuring good privacy from the main house while being close enough to be convenient and practical.

Beautifully presented, they are set on two sides of a gravelled courtyard, which provides ample space for parking and turning.

The gardens have been well-maintained with a variety of areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Immediately behind the house is a parterre terrace which opens onto a sweeping lawn. A gentle slope leads to spring-fed ponds with established Gunnera surrounded by beds.

Rose beds and box hedgerows enclose an ornamental pond with a central fountain, leading to a column pavilion providing an excellent space for outdoor entertaining. The pavilion faces west to take full advantage of the evening sun.

There is also a charming pier, where residents can enjoy views of the house and grounds.

The property sits on the edge of Sampford Courtenay, a pretty village to the north of Dartmoor National Park. The village has a well-regarded pub, a church and many popular village shows and events.

There are a number of footpaths and cycle trails from Sampford Courtenay, with more opportunities for walking and cycling on offer within the National Park, which is about four miles to the south.

Okehampton is just over five miles to the south and has a range of independent shops, including greengrocers, butchers, bakeries, banks and a post office.

There are primary schools at Exbourne, Okehampton and North Tawton and secondary schools in Okehampton and Crediton. Exeter has a range of excellent state and private schools including Exeter School and The Maynard School.

Okehampton is for sale at £2m via Knight Frank — find more houses in the area.