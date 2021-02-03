A magnificent former bath house with a classical-style portico and three acres of walled gardens

Rachael Turner explores a Georgian gem in Country Durham.

Enchanting and unique, Beamish Park Gardens in Stanley, Country Durham, is sure to delight all those who visit.

The former Georgian bath house with portico has been carefully converted into a four-bedroom home and is set in 3.25 acres of walled gardens, which date back to the early 18th century.

Classic features, including dressed stonework, sliding sash windows and Yorkshire oak beams blend beautifully with the two-storey oak framed ‘gallery’ extension, providing a bright and stylish living space.

It is listed by Sanderson Young at £1,750,000. This includes the opportunity to create a second property within the generous plot.

The portico, walls of the house and gardens are Grade II listed, and the building was recognised at the County Durham Environment Awards 2019 as joint Built Environment Category Winner.

Roy Addyman, who bought and renovated the property in 2014, said it provides the perfect space for entertaining family and friends.

‘We fell in love with this place as soon as we saw it,’ he said. ‘It is so unique within the walled gardens, and even though we have vastly extended and renovated the original house, it is still so full of character and charm, as it was important for us to retain this within the property after the renovations.

‘We love the space we have created within the refurbishment, whilst using lots of original materials, and creating a fabulous modern home.

‘Our favourite part is the fantastic original stone portico. We will certainly be very sad to say goodbye to our home, as we don’t think we’ll find another house quite like it – but we have had some fabulous time and memories here.’

The home has a handmade kitchen, with a three oven AGA, granite worktops and breakfast bar. The living and garden room is divided with a double-sided wood burning stove, set into an exposed chimney.

Also on the ground floor is a formal sitting room with a wood burning stove set in an original fireplace. This leads through to its own private study or potential fifth bedroom, which is set within the original bath house, exiting out onto the portico. There is also a guest bedroom suite with a walk-in dressing room and ensuite.

On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms, complete with ensuite facilities, and wardrobes. The master bedroom boasts a magnificent ensuite bath and shower room, as well as spacious fitted wardrobes.

The house is offered for sale, in the first instance, with a second building plot within the grounds, with Listed Building Consent Approval to create another luxury home extending to circa 4400 sq.ft. This will enjoy its own private entrance (yet to be created) with landscaped gardens and paddock.

‘We have not seen a property quite like this before, it is spectacular,’ said Vikki Bennett of OnTheMarket.

‘We love how the original features were incorporated into the renovations. The home is bursting with charm and character, and the new owners will be extremely lucky to call this house their home.’

Beamish Park Gardens is for sale at £1.75m via Sanderson Young – Rare! — find more houses in the area.