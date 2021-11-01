A delightful period thatched cottage that has been exquisitely reimagined in the Chiltern Hills AONB

New England style meets French chic at Chestnut cottage near the sought after town of Marlow.

Redesigned with pale colours and painted shutters, the modern interior of five-bedroom Chestnut Cottage (with two en-suite bedrooms) blends harmoniously with its exposed oak beams, vaulted ceilings and roomy hearths.

The wonderful thatched property, unsurprisingly called ‘a little piece of paradise’ is currently on the market via Hamptons for offers in the region of £2.75 million.

It is one of the properties on Bluey’s Farm — a small estate comprised of four cottages and outbuildings, within the Chiltern Hills AONB and about three miles from Marlow.

The house is at the centre of three acres that include banked lawns, a sizeable terrace, one-bedroom guesthouse and paddock.

Marlow: What you need to know

Location: In the Chiltern Hills AONB, just under 5 miles from High Wycombe and approximately 5.7 miles from Maidenhead. Marlow station provides rail links into London Paddington. There are further rail services at High Wycombe and Maidenhead. Heathrow is approximately 25 mile away.

Atmosphere: The sought after town has a bustling and friendly atmosphere, and is known as one of the loveliest locations along the River Thames. The town attracts a great number of visitors thanks to its beautiful settings and is famously known as the place where Mary Shelley finished her gothic novel Frankenstein.

Things to do: The Georgian market town is home to a number of boutique shops, restaurants and cafes. The annual summer regatta is held in June with family races and activities. There are lots of walks to enjoy, including the Thames Path, plus the Pub in the Park festival which is held every September.

Schools: Schooling in the area is fantastic, including Sir William Borlase in Marlow, Eton College and Wycombe College.

