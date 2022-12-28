A delightful thatched cottage full of character and close to the river, within walking distance of Winchester

Briar Cottage offers a taste of both worlds: city convenience with cottage charm.

Dating from the 16th century, but extended in the 1990s, Briar Cottage — for sale at £895,000 — now offers some 2,200sq ft of living space in Kings Worthy, a village just north of Winchester.

With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cellar and two reception rooms, the property has serious potential as a spacious family home — and we mean spacious, as you’ll see from the ease with which the living room swallows a grand piano. It’s also ripe for refurbishment, and looks ideal for those looking to take a step into the countryside without straying too far from civilisation.

That said… while you could refurbish the place completely, it’d be a shame to lose any of the character. Ancient beams, stone floors, a proper old-school Aga in the kitchen. Briar Cottage may be a little ramshackle but seems full of joy just as it is; we can’t help but hope whoever picks this lovely home treads carefully.

Outside, the garden is mostly set to lawn, but also boasts mature fruit trees and a small vegetable garden.

Kings Worthy itself has a wealth of amenities and Winchester is within walking distance — the cathedral and station are both a little over two miles away, so think three quarters of an hour stroll into town.

If you’re going further afield on four wheels then the A34 and M3 are both close by, yet if you head out of the door you can be strolling along the banks of the Ricer Itchen in a matter of moments. With that in mind, Briars Cottage offers the best of both worlds.

Briar Cottage is for sale at £895,000 via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.