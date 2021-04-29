A delightful waterside home for sale that almost dips its toes into Chichester Harbour

The Old Town Hall is a breathtaking property in Bosham, dating from the 17th century overlooking the tidal shores of Chichester Harbour.

American philosopher Loren Eisley once wrote, ‘If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water.’ Whether it’s the sea, a river or a lake, our natural desire to live next to water is one of our most ancient traits as humans.

Perched on the edge of Chichester Harbour in Bosham (pronounced Bozzum), The Old Town Hall will no-doubt be on many people’s property wish-lists and is currently on the market with Knight Frank at an asking price of £4,500,000.

This stunning, south facing home dates back to 1694 and has been spectacularly restored in more recent years to combine a sense of rustic, coastal charm with a modern feel.

With five-six bedrooms, three reception rooms and five bathrooms, this unique house is spacious yet homely. Wooden beams run throughout the entire property and are contrasted with large windows for maximum sea-views.

The open plan kitchen/breakfast room makes for a comfortable, relaxed space, perfect for families or entertaining with a wood burning fire and Aga cooker.

There is an additional double garage and home office with a storage room come sail loft – (handy if you use the mooring that comes with the house).

The southerly garden sits directly on the water, with unspoilt views over the harbour. It was recently re-designed by Meeuwsen Muldoon and ‘creates a synergy between the indoor and outdoor spaces’, with the outdoor dining area and lawn scattered with olive trees.

The Old Town Hall is for sale at an asking price of £4,500,000 via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Bosham: What you need to know

Location: Bosham is a coastal village, two miles west of Chichester.

Atmosphere: A quintessential seaside town with a local pub and church.

Things to do: Bosham has (unsurprisingly) a thriving sailing and water sports centre, pretty coastal walks along the sea shore and artisan independent shops in the village.

Schools: The local primary school is Bosham Primary with more secondaries in Chichester.

Find more properties in the area.